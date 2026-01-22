Queen Creek Firm Konexus Accounting Now Accepting Clients for Bookkeeping and Tax Services

Konexus Accounting offers specialized bookkeeping and tax services tailored for small businesses in the Phoenix metropolitan area and across the United States.

Enrolled Agent-led firm brings over two decades of small business experience to Greater Phoenix area contractors and service companies.

When you call with a question, you shouldn't have to wait three days to hear back. That's not how we operate. If you're making a business decision and need numbers, you need them now, not next week.” — Dan Weaver

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Konexus Accounting , a Phoenix-area bookkeeping, accounting, and tax firm based in Queen Creek, is now scheduling new clients for bookkeeping and tax services across the Greater Phoenix metro area. The firm, founded by Enrolled Agent Dan Weaver, serves small businesses throughout Maricopa and Pinal counties with a focus on contractors, service companies, and retail businesses.Small business owners increasingly seek external bookkeeping support as compliance requirements grow more complex and time demands intensify. According to industry surveys, business owners spend an average of eight hours per month on bookkeeping tasks—time that many find difficult to carve out while managing daily operations, employees, and customer relationships. Many discover that maintaining accurate books while running a business stretches their capacity beyond practical limits.The challenge extends beyond time constraints. Bookkeeping errors compound quickly. A misclassified expense in January affects quarterly estimates, year-end tax calculations, and financial statements used to secure loans or evaluate business performance. By the time many business owners recognize a problem, months of transactions require correction."Most business owners don't call us because they love accounting. They call because something went wrong—a tax notice, a cash flow problem, books that haven't been touched in months," said Dan Weaver, founder of Konexus Accounting. "Our job is to fix what's broken and keep it from breaking again."Konexus offers monthly bookkeeping, tax preparation, bookkeeping cleanup, and taxpayer representation before the IRS . As an Enrolled Agent, Weaver holds federal authorization to represent clients in IRS matters including audits, collections, and appeals. The firm works primarily with QuickBooks and serves clients both locally and nationally through secure document sharing and regular video consultations.The firm's service model differs from larger accounting practices in several respects. Konexus maintains a smaller client roster than typical firms, a deliberate choice that allows for more responsive communication. Clients work directly with Weaver rather than being handed off to junior staff or rotating through different team members each time they call.For contractors and construction businesses, Konexus provides specialized job costing services. Job costing tracks expenses, labor, and materials against individual projects to determine actual profitability—a process that requires consistent categorization and regular reconciliation. Without accurate job costing, contractors frequently discover too late that jobs they thought were profitable actually lost money once all costs were properly allocated.New clients can expect an initial review of their current books, identification of immediate issues, and a clear timeline for bringing records current. The onboarding process typically includes connecting accounting software, establishing document sharing systems, and creating a schedule for regular communication. The firm emphasizes setting clear expectations about response times and communication preferences from the start of each engagement.Konexus Accounting serves clients throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area including Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Scottsdale, Glendale, and Tempe, as well as businesses in Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, and surrounding East Valley communities. The firm also works with clients nationally who prefer working with a smaller practice that prioritizes direct communication over the efficiency metrics that drive larger firms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.