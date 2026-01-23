B&C Presents 'What to Expect in Chemicals Policy and Regulation and on Capitol Hill in 2026' Webinar on January 27

Lynn L. Bergeson, Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Ryan N. Schmit, and James V. Aidala

B&C presenters will discuss policy shifts and uncertainties expected under TSCA, FIFRA, and ESA.

2026 promises to be especially consequential given the forthcoming midterm elections, potential TSCA legislative amendments, significant litigation outcomes, and expected rulemakings.” — Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Register now to join Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) for “ What to Expect in Chemicals Policy and Regulation and on Capitol Hill in 2026 ,” on January 27, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EST). Each year, we devote an hour to addressing the key domestic chemical legal, legislative, and policy developments we describe in our Forecast 2026 . 2026 promises to be especially consequential given the forthcoming midterm elections, potential Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) legislative amendments, significant litigation outcomes, and expected rulemakings that will keep everyone busy. This complimentary webinar offers our best-informed judgment as to the trends and key developments chemical industry stakeholders can expect in 2026.In this webinar, Lynn L. Bergeson, James V. Aidala, Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., and Ryan N. Schmit will discuss policy shifts and uncertainties expected under TSCA, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), and the Endangered Species Act (ESA).Topics Covered:TSCA in 2026:- Outlook for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention’s (OCSPP) Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT)- Updates to Section 6 Risk Evaluations and Risk Management Rules- New Chemicals, Significant New Use Rules (SNUR), and Premanufacture Notices (PMN)FIFRA in 2026:- Further Development of ESA and FIFRA Integration- The “Make America Healthy Again” Strategy- Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP) Staffing, Resources, and Program DeadlinesOutlook for Public Policy in 2026:- New EPA Leadership- Congressional Committee Agendas- Renewing Fee Authorities- Staffing and Budget ExpectationsSpeakers Include:James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant, B&C, ( https://www.lawbc.com/people-james-v-aidala/ ) is a critical ally for any client addressing chemical policy, legislative, and related issues. He has been intimately involved with TSCA and FIFRA legislative reauthorization and key regulatory matters for over four decades. Mr. Aidala brings extensive legislative experience on Capitol Hill and past experience as the senior official at EPA for pesticide and chemical regulation, and provides clients with vital insights into not only relevant current policies of EPA and sister agencies, but also the way these policies have been or are likely to be formulated to help clients more successfully address regulatory matters.Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry, B&C, ( https://www.lawbc.com/people-richard-e-engler/ ) is a 17-year veteran of EPA and is one of the most widely recognized experts on TSCA, with over 25 years’ experience engaged in interpretation and implementation of this complicated yet foundational law for American innovation and productivity. He participated in thousands of TSCA substance reviews at EPA, as well as pre-notice and post-review meetings with submitters to resolve complex or difficult cases, and he draws upon this invaluable experience to assist B&C clients as they develop and commercialize novel chemistries.Ryan N. Schmit, Of Counsel, B&C, ( https://www.lawbc.com/people-ryan-n-schmit/ ) has substantial expertise and experience on TSCA, including more than 15 years in EPA’s OCSPP. During his tenure at EPA, Mr. Schmit supported congressional efforts leading to the pivotal 2016 TSCA amendments and worked on the front lines of EPA’s TSCA implementation efforts, including significant and precedent-setting policy matters; the establishment of TSCA procedural frameworks; new chemical premanufacture reviews; the prioritization, evaluation, and management of existing chemicals; TSCA-related litigation; and more. Mr. Schmit assists clients with understanding regulatory complexities and developing and defending robust compliance strategies.Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, ( https://www.lawbc.com/people-lynn-l-bergeson/ ) has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters. She served as chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources and as chair of the International Bar Association (IBA) Agriculture and Food Section. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), the NanoBusiness Commercialization Association, and is a recent past President of the Product Stewardship Society. Ms. Bergeson is a Fellow of the American College of Environmental Lawyers (ACOEL) and serves as a Regent and on its Executive Committee.

