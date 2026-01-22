Massey Remodel + Design Named Remodeler of the Year by Master Builders of Pierce County

Transitional kitchen remodel completed by award-winning design-build firm Massey Remodel + Design. James Massey of Massey Remodel + Design receiving the 2025 Remodeler of the Year award at the Master Builders of Pierce County President’s Gala. Massey Remodel + Design, family-owned design-build remodeling company serving Pierce and King counties

This award recognizes Massey Remodel + Design’s work in home remodeling around the Tacoma area.

True craftsmanship means more than building beautiful spaces—it means creating a home that reflects our clients.” — James Massey

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massey Remodel + Design, a family-owned and veteran-operated company, has specialized in kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, basement remodels, additions, and whole-home remodels in Pierce and King counties since 2018.

Today, Massey Remodel + Design is proud to announce that it has received the Remodeler of the Year award for 2025 from Master Builders. This industry-recognized award highlights the collaborative design and expert craftsmanship the company brings to every home remodel it completes.

Master Builders of Pierce County is the leading voice for the building industry in the South Sound area. It is affiliated with the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), representing more than 800 builders, remodelers, and industry professionals.

The Remodeler of the Year award was presented to Massey Remodel + Design at the 80th Annual President’s Gala at Farm 12 in Puyallup on December 18, 2025. The board council chose the Remodeler of the Year by considering industry professionals who advanced the building industry and served the local community. Massey Remodel + Design is honored to have been selected.

Massey Remodel + Design is a design-build company, which means that every aspect of the home remodel—from design to construction—is under one roof. Clients reap the benefits of a team that knows how to work together: great communication, excellent collaboration, creative problem-solving, and an award-winning finished product.

By prioritizing the needs of each client and beginning with a solid design, Massey ensures client satisfaction. A recent whole-home remodel in Maple Valley, WA, is a prime example. The homeowners wanted to upgrade their space and make it something beautiful. The new kitchen features a mix of white and rift-cut white oak cabinets, a custom range hood, an induction cooktop, and more—making it a stunning place to host and gather with family and friends. The design is continued in the primary bathroom and throughout the home, bringing the design together. It’s a sophisticated new space for the homeowners to enjoy for years to come.

Massey Remodel + Design is a company based on service—prioritizing the client’s needs every time. Owner and operator James Massey says, “My focus has always been putting our clients first. Every project starts with understanding your needs and goals, and every detail is crafted with care. To me, true craftsmanship means more than building beautiful spaces—it means creating a home that reflects you.”

The unique focus on listening first and designing second creates a relationship of trust and understanding between clients and team. Every remodel is completely tailored to the homeowner’s lifestyle, goals, and budget, and is built with the utmost excellence and attention to detail.

The recently-completed kitchen remodel in Tacoma with a view of the Puget Sound highlights this focus. The homeowners wanted a kitchen that reflected their elevated design sensibility and love of refined entertaining, and the team at Massey delivered. The result is a polished, sophisticated kitchen that features a carefully planned layout, integrated appliances, a waterfall edge island, and custom LED lighting. It’s a unique and upscale space that is tailored to the clients’ discerning taste and lifestyle.

Massey Remodel + Design is committed to making an impact in the local community. “We are deeply inspired by the region we call home. The Pacific Northwest isn’t just where we work—it’s a part of who we are. Our commitment to staying local runs through everything we do, from the materials we source to the partnerships we cultivate. For instance, we’re proud to collaborate exclusively with family-owned, local cabinetry makers who bring decades of experience and a deep pride in their craft. These artisans share our dedication to quality and attention to detail, ensuring that every project we complete is as unique as the clients we serve.”

Homeowners choose Massey Remodel + Design because of their integrity, innovative design, and dedication to excellence. The design-build process is a trusted path to transform a client’s current home into their dream home, and Massey Remodel + Design is the right team for the job.

The team is proud that their commitment to excellence in the home remodeling industry and their focus on the local community have been recognized with the Remodeler of the Year award from Master Builders of Pierce County. It’s an award the team will continue to strive to honor.

About Massey Remodel + Design

Massey Remodel + Design is a design-build home remodeling company based in Tacoma, Washington. Serving Pierce and King counties and areas like Bellevue and Gig Harbor, they specialize in kitchen, bathroom, and whole home remodels. Massey Remodel + Design delivers personalized, high-quality designs that enhance their clients’ lives while supporting the local community.

