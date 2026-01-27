Legal Brand Marketing, LLC Rebrands as Leads.net LLC, Expanding Multi-Vertical Lead Generation Services

Legal Brand Marketing, LLC announces its rebrand to Leads.net LLC as part of its expansion into multi-vertical lead generation services.

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal Brand Marketing , LLC, a long-established provider of consumer-initiated legal lead generation services for U.S. law firms, today announced it has rebranded as Leads.net LLC , marking a strategic evolution of the company as it expands beyond legal services into additional consumer and service-based verticals.Founded more than 20 years ago, Legal Brand Marketing has supported law firms nationwide with exclusive lead generation programs designed around transparency, attribution, and responsible advertising practices. The rebrand to Leads.net LLC reflects the company’s growth into a broader lead generation platform while maintaining the same standards that have defined its legal work for more than two decades.“Leads.net represents the natural evolution of our business,” said Braden Pollock, Founder of the company. “We are the same organization with the same people, systems, and values. This rebrand allows us to support additional industries using the same consumer-first and compliance-conscious approach that has guided our legal work for more than 20 years.”Under the new structure, Legal Brand Marketing will continue operating as Leads.net’s legal-focused brand. The Legal Brand Marketing name, website, and services remain active and fully supported, continuing to serve law firms across personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, bankruptcy, workers’ compensation, disability, tax relief, and related practice areas. For existing legal clients and partners, there is no disruption to service, contracts, or relationships.Leads.net expands this foundation into additional consumer verticals, including home services, insurance, finance, real estate, and education. The platform is designed to support advertisers operating in regulated and service-driven markets that require careful attention to compliance, consumer intent, and lead validation.Across all verticals, Leads.net emphasizes consumer-initiated inquiries, real-time lead delivery, and category-specific processes intended to align with applicable advertising and marketing standards. The company’s model prioritizes clarity around lead origin, timing, and distribution, enabling advertisers to better evaluate performance while maintaining responsible engagement with consumers.The rebrand does not reflect a change in ownership or business operations. Legal Brand Marketing, LLC has retained the same federal tax identification number, and Leads.net LLC represents a continuation of the same legal entity under a new name. Internal teams, technology systems, and partner relationships remain unchanged.The decision to rebrand was driven by increasing demand from advertisers outside the legal industry seeking scalable lead generation solutions that do not sacrifice quality, transparency, or operational discipline. By unifying its expanded offerings under the Leads.net name, the company aims to provide a clear platform identity while preserving the equity and recognition associated with Legal Brand Marketing within the legal sector.Leads.net LLC is headquartered in Calabasas, California, and serves clients throughout the United States.For more information about Leads.net and its expanded lead generation platform, visit Leads.net.Legal-focused services remain available at LegalBrandMarketing.com.About Leads.net LLCLeads.net LLC is a multi-vertical consumer lead generation platform specializing in exclusive, high-intent leads across regulated and service-based industries. Formerly known as Legal Brand Marketing, the company delivers consumer-initiated inquiries through compliance-aligned digital channels, supporting advertisers in legal, home services, insurance, finance, real estate, education, and other consumer categories nationwide.

