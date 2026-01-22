Digital Assets Week Returns to Hong Kong on 4 February 2026

HONG KONG, CHINA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Assets Week (DA Week) , the executive-level institutional capital markets series, returns to Hong Kong on 4 February 2026 at The Gala Muse, Victoria Dockside, with Arta Global Markets as Host Partner.DA Week is designed for decision makers across banks, asset managers and owners, market-infrastructure leaders and regulators. The programme focuses on what is live or going live in issuance, trading, custody and settlement, with sessions built to lead to clear next steps. Vendor presence is capped, content is anchored in delivery and regulatory clarity, and networking is structured so relevant counterparties meet and progress work.The Hong Kong agenda will explore liquidity and market structure, integration with bank systems and post-trade, custody and payments, treasury use cases, and the regulatory roadmap shaping market share. The working theme is Capital Markets Transformation.Key speakers include:● Freddy Wong, Head of Product - Asia Pacific, Invesco● Amos Song, Chief Business Officer, DigiFT● Eddie Lau, CEO, Arta Global Markets● Dmitry Lapidus, Investor, CoinFund● Bhavna Haswani, Director, Digital Assets Strategy, HSBC● Michael Tse, Vice President, Product Management, Trust and Securities Services, Deutsche Bank● Aleck Lee, Chief Financial Officer, First Digital Trust● Bashir Kazour, Managing Director - Digital Asset Custody & Tokenization, Taurus SA● Tony Wong, Managing Director, CSOP Asset Management● Daniel Maley, Head of APAC Cash Management, BlackRock● Emmanuelle Pecenicic, Head of Digital Propositions & Partnerships, Fidelity International● Angie Walker, Head of Commercialisation, APEX Digital 3.0, Apex Group● Abdelhamid Bizid, Head of Product for China and Head of APAC ProductDevelopment, Active and Alternatives, Global Product Solutions, Blackrock● Don Ng, Director, Digital Assets, ChinaAMC (HK)● Giselle Lai, Associate Investment Director, Digital Assets, Fidelity International● Michael Chan, CEO, Zand Bank● Denis Dounaev, DTI Product Owner, DTIFFor sponsorship and speaking enquiries, or to request the agenda and attendee sample, please contact: Julia Simonova julia@daweek.org

