Altadena Continues Historic Rebuild with Multiple Home Sales in Encore at La Viña Gated Community

Encore at La Viña in Altadena, CA.

Homebuilder PLC Communities rebuilding 24 La Viña neighborhood households destroyed in fire

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLC Communities (PLC), the respected Southern California home builder with a focus on intimate neighborhood planning, architectural integrity, and premium locations, today announced the sale of two properties in the Encore at La Viña gated community. PLC Communities began the building of the homes prior to the 2025 Eaton Fire, with nine of the builder’s 18 homes completed. The thoughtfully designed estate homes are nestled in the picturesque foothills of Altadena, with views stretching from the Los Angeles basin to the San Gabriel Mountains.

“We are optimistic for 2026 in Altadena as the new year is off to a great start with homes beginning to sell within the Encore at La Viña community,” said Jaime Todd, vice president of marketing and sales at PLC Communities. “We’re filled with pride to also be able to help 24 families within the larger La Viña neighborhood rebuild their homes.”

This exclusive community by PLC Communities blends sophisticated home designs, breathtaking surroundings, and innovative amenities for those seeking luxury and comfort. Encore at La Viña is more than just a neighborhood; it’s a lifestyle that embraces the beauty of nature while offering the latest in smart home technology.

Designed for those seeking a balanced lifestyle with access to the outdoors and nearby city conveniences, Encore is conveniently located just minutes from Pasadena, providing easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment, while offering the peaceful charm of Altadena’s natural beauty. These homes range from 3,151 to 4,073 square feet, and offer three to five bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 baths, and three-car garages. The outdoor living spaces and ClareOne Smart Home and Security Features set Encore apart, ensuring luxury, comfort, and innovation.

Following the January 2025 Eaton Fire, 24 households in the La Viña neighborhood have joined efforts with PLC to accelerate the homebuilding process and to expeditiously navigate the permitting process. The builder has provided six different home designs for families to choose from, with rebuilds slated for completion in late 2026.

The homeowners, and their Homeowners Association, collaborated with PLC on the set of six floor plans created by architecture firm Bassenian Legoni. The plans follow the existing square-foot variances and other zoning requirements. To complete the rebuilds in a timely manner, PLC directed its subcontractors and tradesmen in plumbing, electrical, energy consulting, civil engineering, framing, roofing and more to deliver the best value and timelines.

About Encore at La Viña

Encore at La Viña by PLC Communities is a prestigious new residential development nestled on a hilltop in Altadena, with views stretching from the Los Angeles basin to the San Gabriel Mountains. Embodying sophistication and innovation, the collection of single-family detached homes offers an ideal blend of luxury and comfort.

The gated community introduces beautifully designed one and two-story residences, with living spaces ranging from 3,142 to 4,086 square feet, featuring three to five bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 baths, and spacious three-car garages. Thoughtfully designed with modern amenities and timeless elegance, each home includes downstairs primary bedrooms, spacious bonus rooms, chef inspired kitchens with Wolf & Sub-Zero Appliances and Refrigerator, outdoor living spaces perfect for entertaining, and Clare Control Smart Home Automation integrated throughout each residence.

For more information on Encore at Lavina by PLC Communities, please visit https://plccommunities.com/neighborhoods/encore.

About PLC Communities

PLC Communities has been expertly building homes and communities for decades of notable style, value and quality in the most desirable locations throughout Southern California. The company is recognized and respected by its collaborative approach of assembling a respected and experienced team of professionals committed to exceeding homebuyers’ expectations. For more information on PLC Communities or its properties, please visit https://plccommunities.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.