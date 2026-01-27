Survey by ShapeWin finds that American tourists in Japan struggle most with language barrier and dining etiquette

ShapeWin an cross-cultural PR agency based in Japan. Over 50 percent of American tourists in Japan struggled with the language barrier. Around 23 percent of American tourists in Japan found the dining etiquette confusing or frustrating

Over 50% of American tourists struggle with language and dining

As inbound tourism to Japan increases, clear communication in tourism-facing industries is essential.” — Yusuke Kamimura, President

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An end-of-year survey conducted by ShapeWin, a Japanese PR and digital communications agency, finds that American tourists to Japan paradoxically enjoyed the food and dining while simultaneously citing communication and dining etiquette as the two major challenges experienced when travelling to the island nation.

Some key findings include:

1. 53.9% of tourists cited language barriers as the biggest challenge when traveling in Japan.

2. 53.3% of tourists were confused by Japanese dining etiquette.

3. 34.8% of tourists were frustrated by Japan’s continued reliance on hard currency over credit cards.

4. Despite these challenges, 44.08% said food and dining were the most enjoyable part of their trip to Japan.

“Learning another country’s language and customs can be difficult, especially when it comes to island nations like Japan,” ShapeWin president Yusuke Kamimura said in a statement.

“While English and other widely spoken languages have shaped global norms, Japanese is fairly isolated, making its culture and language unique and hard to acclimate to.”

The survey, conducted with over 300 American tourists, touched on a variety of topics, including reasons for travel, length of stay and if they are likely to return to the country. While dining etiquette was considered a major frustrating cultural aspect for tourists (53.3%), others included the preference for hard currency (34.8%), etiquette on public transportation (33.5 %) and a lack of public garbage disposals (23.1 %). Paradoxically, food and dining were the activities that tourists enjoyed the most (44.08%).

“Japanese cuisine is quite distinct from other countries, even within East Asia,” Kamimura explained.

“Moreover, it is considered high-quality with Tokyo having the most Michelin Star restaurants of any city in the world. It is no wonder that tourists enjoyed the food.”

This comes at a time when inbound tourism to Japan is increasing. According to the Japan National Tourist Organization (JNTO) saw an increase of 28.5% between April 2024 and April 2025. Among these tourists there has been a 43% increase in American tourists. According to the United States Foreign Services Institute (FSI), Japanese is ranked alongside four other languages in the Category IV tier, making it one of the most difficult languages for native English-speakers to learn. Conversely, Japan has ranked 96th in the Education First English Proficiency Index in 2025, marking the lowest score in the country’s history.

“If there is something to take away from this, it’s that Japanese citizens in foodservice industries or industries that deal with a lot of tourists should have an intermediate understanding of English,” Kamimura concluded.

“As inbound tourism to Japan increases, clear communication in tourism-facing industries is essential to ensuring smooth interactions and minimizing misunderstandings between visitors and locals.”

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted online in December 2025 among 300+ American residents who had visited Japan within the past 12 months.

Respondents ranged in age from 18 to 41 and were asked about their travel experiences, challenges encountered, and likelihood of returning to Japan.

A total of 14 multiple choice questions were asked to respondents.

For full results please visit the link provided: https://www.shapewin.co.jp/en/survey-on-american-tourism-in-japan-how-empathy-can-break-the-language-barrier/

About ShapeWin

Founded in 2011, ShapeWin is a Japanese public relations agency with a mission to improve society together with those who challenge their limits. ShapeWin provides PR and digital marketing services to clients in both the B2B and B2C spaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.