OpenDrives Announces New Funding Led by IAG Capital Partners and Appoints Trevor Morgan as CEO

OpenDrives Logo Trevor Morgan, OpenDrives CEO

Company Completes Three-Year Transition to Pure-Play Software Platform for High-End Video Data Management

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenDrives , the leader in high-end video data management and workflow solutions, today announced an add-on investment to its previous funding rounds led by IAG Capital Partners. The new capital will support OpenDrives’ continued strategic market growth as it expands its software platform across media, sports, and enterprise video production teams worldwide.In conjunction with the funding, OpenDrives’ board announced the promotion of long-time Chief Operating Officer, Trevor Morgan, to Chief Executive Officer. Morgan has led a multi-year operational and strategic transformation of the business and brings deep experience in data management and SaaS across both early-stage companies and Fortune 500 enterprises, including Cisco and Capital One.This leadership transition completes OpenDrives’ successful evolution from a hardware-centric offering to a pure-play software platform purpose-built to manage the complex requirements of high-end video data at scale.In late 2025, OpenDrives completed development of the first version of Astraeus, an innovative, advanced data services platform based on Kubernetes. Astraeus extends the capabilities of OpenDrives’ flagship Atlas product, which is trusted by many of the world’s leading content creators, including Disney Entertainment, Fox Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO, CNN, NBC News, NFL Media, NFL Films, MLB Network, LA Kings, and Paramount.“We could not be more optimistic about OpenDrives’ future in delivering the world’s leading video data management platform for media, entertainment, professional sports, and corporate video production teams,” said Joel Whitley, Partner at IAG Capital Partners.“With our business transformation behind us, we are well-positioned to expand the use of the OpenDrives platform to video production professionals across all industries and around the globe—wherever companies struggle with complex video, we are the solution partner of choice,” said Morgan.OpenDrives’ refined strategy gives customers the flexibility to purchase storage hardware from their preferred vendors while still leveraging OpenDrives’ world-class software for video data workflow storage management and data services orchestration. The platform manages video assets seamlessly across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, enabling organizations to repatriate cloud data to on-premises infrastructure for significant cost savings—while retaining cloud-like management, scalability, and accessibility.As video becomes the dominant medium for communication, OpenDrives is uniquely positioned as the only software partner whose core competence is exclusive to video production and workflow storage management. Industry data underscores the scale of the challenge: video accounts for over 85% of global internet traffic, and the world now generates hundreds of exabytes of video data every year across entertainment, professional sports, news, marketing, and enterprise communications. High-resolution formats such as 4K, 8K, HDR, and immersive video continue to accelerate storage demands and network costs, while presenting workflow challenges for users and creatives.OpenDrives enables organizations to dramatically reduce data storage costs, minimize network egress fees, and deliver near-zero latency access to massive video libraries—capabilities that are critical for time-sensitive production environments.While OpenDrives continues to serve its core customers in media and entertainment, the company has recently expanded into professional sports and is accelerating adoption among corporate creative and marketing teams producing high-end video content. Although purpose-built for video, the OpenDrives platform is capable of managing any large-scale unstructured data types that demand high performance, reliability, and intelligent workflow management.About OpenDrivesBased in Los Angeles, California, OpenDrives is the leading software provider of high-end video data storage workflow management. OpenDrives helps organizations manage, move, and optimize massive video datasets across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments—enabling faster workflows, lower costs, and greater creative agility. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit www.opendrives.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.