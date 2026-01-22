Next Day Access Greater Milwaukee Opens to Serve Southeast Wisconsin

Next Day Access, a national leader in accessibility solutions, announces the opening of Next Day Access Greater Milwaukee, owned and operated by Brian Schupper.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a national leader in mobility and accessibility solutions, is proud to announce the opening of Next Day Access Greater Milwaukee, owned and operated by Brian Schupper. The new franchise will serve individuals and families throughout Southeast Wisconsin, helping people live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes and communities.Brian Schupper brings more than 25 years of experience in transformative leadership roles across Wisconsin and the United States, where he helped businesses and organizations deliver high-impact programs and meaningful results. While this work was deeply rewarding, Brian felt drawn to more hands-on, people-centered service: being on the frontlines and making a direct difference in everyday lives.With deep roots in Southeast Wisconsin, Brian is passionate about caring for people and strengthening the community he proudly calls home. His commitment to service is shared at home as well. His wife, Ellen Friebert Schupper, serves as Executive Director of ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis, a national nonprofit providing free, one-to-one emotional support to anyone impacted by breast cancer. Together, they are raising their three sons in Milwaukee, grounding their family in values of empathy, service, and community connection.Through both personal and professional experiences, Brian has developed a deep understanding of the challenges families face when aging at home or caring for loved ones with short- or long-term conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), ALS, injuries, and other mobility-limiting diagnoses. These experiences reinforced the importance of practical, compassionate solutions that help people remain safe, independent, and connected to their communities.In addition to serving individual clients and families, Brian looks forward to building partnerships with like-minded organizations, healthcare providers, and companies that support older adults and people with disabilities. By collaborating across sectors, he aims to amplify impact, expand access to solutions, and help more people live their best lives throughout Southeast Wisconsin.These values inspired Brian to open Next Day Access Greater Milwaukee on January 21, 2026, where he is proud to provide outstanding, professional, and compassionate accessibility services tailored to the needs of the region. “Milwaukee is home, and this community means everything to me,” said Schupper. “I’m proud to bring Next Day Access to Southeast Wisconsin so people can continue living full, independent lives in the places they love; safely, comfortably, and with dignity.”About Next Day Access Greater MilwaukeeNext Day Access Greater Milwaukee provides customized mobility and accessibility solutions for residential and commercial clients, including wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, bathroom safety modifications, grab bars, lifts, and other accessibility products. The franchise serves Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties, as well as parts of Jefferson and Dodge counties, and is committed to responsive service, expert assessments, and solutions designed to meet each individual’s unique needs.For more information, contact Next Day Access Greater Milwaukee at 414-240-1388 or visitAbout Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in accessibility and mobility solutions, serving residential and commercial clients across North America. With a network of locally owned franchises, Next Day Access helps individuals of all ages maintain safety, independence, and quality of life through customized accessibility solutions delivered with care, expertise, and responsiveness.To learn more, visit www.nextdayaccess.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.