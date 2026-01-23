FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES CRIME THRILLER “JACK AND AVA”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the crime drama feature JACK AND AVA, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting January 23, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the crime drama feature JACK AND AVA, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting January 23, 2026.

JACK AND AVA tells the story of two lovers, an orphan and a victim, who find themselves in the most dangerous 72 hours of their lives when a heist goes wrong. Jack and Ava are caught stealing illegal firearms from the town's notorious dirtbag criminals, Rick and Robby. The couple escapes with several guns. Rick, who left Robby's house a few minutes earlier to grab a six-pack of beer, catches a glimpse of Jack and Ava as they speed away with guns in the bed of their truck. As the two escape into a neighboring town, flashing blue lights fill their rearview mirrors. Fortunately, the police officer, Luke, doesn't notice the stack of guns hidden under a tarp. Soon after, it’s discovered that the cop, Robby and Rick are not only friends but have previously worked together. With the three of them on their tail, Jack and Ava are then caught up in a twisted game of cat and mouse that ultimately forces them to learn how to do the right thing, the wrong way.

Written by Isaac Lee and Michael Pollard, JACK AND AVA was directed by Pollard and produced by Tazi Starfire and Justin Lorence. Featured actors include: Isaac Lee (‘Jack’), Elisha Herbert (‘Ava’), Deion Smith (‘Will’), Jordan Lacovella (‘Robby’) Joshua Albert Brooke (‘Rick’) and Carter Sirianni (‘Luke’).

“JACK AND AVA is really about two lovers finally being forced to recon with what matters most.: said filmmaker Michael Pollard. “Do the ends justify the means? Or will the means destroy the ending?”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire JACK AND AVA directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

JACK AND AVA website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt18566780/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

