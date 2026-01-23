BenjiLock Debuts TIME-Awarded Fingerprint Cable Shackle Padlock for Musicians at NAMM 2026

BenjiLock's cable shackle secures guitars, amps, and touring equipment with one-touch fingerprint access. Weather-resistant and rechargeable—designed for life on the road. TIME Best Inventions 2025 winner: BenjiLock's Stainless Steel Series fingerprint padlock secures instrument cases with one-touch biometric access. Featured in TIME through March 13, 2026. BenjiLock inventor and CEO Robbie Cabral, a Shark Tank entrepreneur and TIME Best Inventions 2025 honoree, appearing at The NAMM Show’s 125th anniversary in Anaheim.

Shark Tank Success and TIME Best Inventions Honoree Brings Fingerprint Gear Security to Tour Vans, Backstage, and Road Cases — Live Demos at TKL Booth 6002

Your fingerprint is always with you, whether you’re loading in at 2 a.m. or securing gear between sets.” — Robbie Cabral

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As The NAMM Show celebrates its 125th anniversary and 50 years in Anaheim, BenjiLock, a TIME Best Inventions 2025 honoree and ABC’s Shark Tank success story, is making its NAMM debut with the BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock with Cable Shackle, showcased at TKL Booth 6002.

Designed specifically for musicians and touring professionals, the new cable shackle padlock brings BenjiLock’s TIME-recognized biometric security to one of the music industry’s most persistent challenges: protecting valuable instruments and gear from tour vans to backstage areas. The product launches under the brand’s musician-focused tagline, “Lock the Gear. Free the Music.”

The flexible 10-inch stainless steel cable shackle addresses a major pain point, instrument and equipment theft that costs musicians and venues thousands annually, by securing guitar cases, amp road cases, pedalboards, and touring equipment with one-touch fingerprint access. No keys, no combinations, and no apps are required.

“As an entrepreneur who’s traveled to music venues and trade shows worldwide, I’ve seen firsthand how musicians struggle with gear security,” said Robbie Cabral, inventor, founder, and CEO of BenjiLock. “Traditional locks rely on keys that get lost or codes that get forgotten, especially in the chaos of touring. Our cable shackle brings fingerprint security to the music industry. Your fingerprint is always with you, whether you’re loading in at 2 a.m. or securing gear between sets.”

Built for Musicians, Tested for Life on Tour

Engineered from premium 304 stainless steel and protected by BenjiLock’s signature teal sleeve, the cable shackle padlock delivers professional-grade performance for life on the road:

• Flexible 10-inch cable with 1,100 lbs tensile strength for guitars, amps, and road cases

• IP68 water and dust resistance for reliable all-weather touring performance

• Stores up to 10 fingerprints for band members, crew, or shared access

• Completely offline operation, fingerprint-only with no connectivity required

• USB-C rechargeable battery lasting up to one year, with LED and sound indicators for accessibility

• Two sizes available, 50mm body with 10mm cable and 40mm body with 7mm cable

NAMM 125th Anniversary Showcase at TKL Booth 6002

As part of NAMM’s 125th anniversary celebration, marking a milestone for the National Association of Music Merchants and its flagship global event, BenjiLock is showcasing its biometric security innovations at TKL Booth 6002. The appearance continues the company’s collaboration with TKL Cases to integrate fingerprint technology directly into instrument case designs.

Products and technologies on display include:

• BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock with Cable Shackle (Model BJL207SSCS-50), official NAMM debut for musicians

• TIME Best Inventions 2025 winner—the award-winning Stainless Steel Series padlock featured in TIME issues on newsstands through March 13, 2026

• TKL integrated TSA biometric technology, ongoing development of BenjiLock’s patented TSA-approved fingerprint technology embedded directly into TKL case latch designs

“At TKL, we understand how much you cherish your instrument. That is why we cherish the opportunity to build a world-class case for it,” said Tom Dougherty, Founder and CEO of TKL Cases. “Our ongoing collaboration with BenjiLock is bringing fingerprint technology directly into the case designs musicians trust. We’re in the final stages of development, and the results are extraordinary.”

From Shark Tank to TIME to NAMM

After securing investment from Kevin O’Leary on ABC’s Shark Tank, BenjiLock has earned multiple CES Innovation Awards and, most recently, recognition as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025, a milestone year marking the list’s 25th anniversary celebrating innovations that make the world better, smarter, and more fun.

Featured by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), BenjiLock continues expanding its mission of making biometric security accessible for everyone, everywhere, now with solutions designed specifically for the music industry.

Designed for Life on the Road

The BenjiLock Cable Shackle Padlock is ideal for:

• Tour buses and vans, securing equipment racks and road cases

• Backstage areas and green rooms, protecting gear between sets

• Festivals and outdoor venues requiring weather-resistant security

• Music retail stores and studios for display and storage protection

• Transportation applications, securing instruments to vehicle racks

• Rehearsal spaces with shared facility access

Meet the Inventor at NAMM

Robbie Cabral will be available for live demonstrations and media interviews at TKL Booth 6002:

• Friday, Jan. 23, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m

• Saturday, Jan. 24, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m

NAMM attendees and media are invited to experience hands-on demonstrations of the cable shackle padlock and preview the ongoing development of TKL’s integrated TSA biometric case technology.

Availability and Pricing

• 40mm Cable Shackle Model: $84.99 MSRP

• 50mm Cable Shackle Model: $94.99 MSRP

The BenjiLock Cable Shackle Series will be available in Q1 2026, joining BenjiLock’s expanding Stainless Steel Series of biometric security solutions.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined personal security through its patented, fingerprint hybrid technology. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 50 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry “Favorite Padlock Design” Silver Award and the “Entrepreneurial Spirit” Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. BenjiLock’s success is further solidified as one of “America’s Top Small Businesses” by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

