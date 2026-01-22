The Road Home: Luke G. Hodgson’s 15-Year Journey of Service and Growth With CBP

Hodgson sitting on Animas Mountain in Lordsburg Station AOR, 2015 One thousand six hundred fifty miles. That’s the distance between Colville, Washington—the place Luke G. Hodgson calls home—and the career opportunity in El Paso, Texas, that changed his life forever. At just 22 years old, Hodgson made a decision that would define his path for the next 15 years, leading him to places he never imagined and shaping him into the person he is today. By joining U.S. Customs and Border Protection as a U.S. Border Patrol agent, Hodgson embarked on a journey filled with challenges, growth and a deep sense of purpose.

Before joining CBP, Hodgson gained valuable experience working in various blue-collar roles that would later prove instrumental in his career. “I graduated high school in 2006 and worked a variety of blue-collar jobs, but I never attended college,” he recalled. His work experience instilled a strong work ethic and practical skills, such as mechanical aptitude and adaptability, which prepared him for the physically demanding and unpredictable environments he would encounter as a Border Patrol agent.

By 2008, Hodgson was ready for a change. After being laid off, he found himself searching for a career that offered stability and purpose. “I was looking for a job that I would enjoy, that would also provide stability. I didn’t see a future in the lumber industry where I lived,” he said. His interest was sparked when he saw Border Patrol agents patrolling the mountains on snowmobiles. The idea of serving his country while working outdoors and embracing his love for adventure was too good to pass up. He applied to CBP, and his life took a new direction.

Hodgson dirtbike training at Havre Station AOR, 2019 Over the next 15 years, Hodgson’s career with CBP became a testament to the opportunities for growth and exploration within the agency. He earned an impressive array of certifications in areas such as all-terrain vehicle operations, utility task vehicle handling, snowmobile, horse patrol, jet ski and boat operations, dirt bike and mountain biking, use-of-force instruction, basic outdoor survival skills instruction, chaplaincy and recruitment. Many of these certifications aligned with his personal interests, including outdoor activities like fishing, hunting and riding dirt bikes. “I was surprised I could get these certifications working for CBP,” he said, reflecting on the unique opportunities the agency provided.

Hodgson’s career has been anything but ordinary. His enthusiasm for learning and taking on new challenges has allowed him to experience CBP’s dynamic mission in ways that few others have. But the journey wasn’t without its sacrifices. “I didn’t want to move away from my hometown,” he admitted. Yet, looking back, he’s grateful for the experiences that shaped him during his five years in El Paso, Texas, and the deployments to Douglas, Arizona; Lordsburg, New Mexico; and Presidio, Texas. Hodgson with Chief Provost during Police Week in D.C., 2019

After five years in El Paso, Hodgson spent seven years stationed in Havre, Montana, before finally returning to his hometown of Colville, Washington. “It took 12 years to make my way back home, but the journey was worth it, and I am thankful for the experiences that shaped me along the way,” Hodgson reflected.

When asked about his proudest accomplishment, Hodgson doesn’t hesitate. “Being a chaplain and being there for the agents and their families during challenging times gives meaning to my job. That is my greatest accomplishment—it’s not easy, but it’s worth it.”

Hodgson at horse patrol training in Colville Station AOR, 2023 For those considering a career in law enforcement, Hodgson has a simple message: “Join us!” He encourages young adults to embrace the opportunities available with CBP. “There is a place for everyone, and you can make a real difference while developing your skills along the way.”

Hodgson’s story is a powerful reminder of the rewards that come with serving your country. His journey—from a young man searching for stability to a seasoned agent who has come full circle—shows that the road home is often paved with growth, sacrifice and a deep sense of purpose.

Your journey starts today. Are you ready to answer the call?