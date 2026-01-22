Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,848 in the last 365 days.

Judges keep siding with S.F. over Trump. But SCOTUS could wipe out the city’s wins

The first year of President Donald Trump’s second term has been a productive one for local government legal agencies like the San Francisco city attorney’s office, which has scored first-round successes against Trump’s attempts to cut off billions in funding to cities that promote minorities and refuse to round up undocumented immigrants. Federal judges in those cases have accused the administration of ignoring or defying the law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judges keep siding with S.F. over Trump. But SCOTUS could wipe out the city’s wins

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.