C.A.: Denial of Bond Request in Derivative Suit Does Not Bar Cost Award to Prevailing Party

Div. Eight of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that a trial court’s denial of a request that a plaintiff in a derivative lawsuit be required to post a bond, in accordance with Corporations Code sections designed to protect against meritless lawsuits by stakeholders, has no preclusive effect on the recovery of litigation costs after a defense judgment and success on appeal.

