Florida State Fence Supports Local Businesses with Temporary Perimeter Fencing During Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

Local contractor contributes to event safety and operations for one of Tampa Bay’s largest annual events

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida State Fence , a trusted Tampa based fencing contractor with extensive experience in large scale event infrastructure, is pleased to confirm its role in providing temporary perimeter fencing for the annual Gasparilla Parade of Pirates . The company is supporting local businesses through planning and fence installation services that contribute to public safety and crowd management along the parade route.Each year the Gasparilla Pirate Fest draws hundreds of thousands of spectators to Bayshore Boulevard in downtown Tampa and nearby residential areas. The Parade of Pirates, presented by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla , celebrates Tampa’s maritime traditions. The route spans approximately four and a half miles featuring pirate ship themed floats, marching bands and community organizations.Events of this scale require careful coordination to maintain safe conditions for attendees, participants, staff and residents. Florida State Fence is installing temporary perimeter fencing that supports crowd flow in high traffic areas along the parade route and within surrounding neighborhoods.“Supporting major community events is an important part of our responsibility as a local contractor,” said Jeremy Brongo, Co-President of Florida State Fence. “Highly attended events such as the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates require detailed planning and precise execution to ensure public safety and smooth operations.”Florida State Fence’s scope of work includes the placement of perimeter fencing as well as installation of crowd control barriers for local businesses. Temporary fencing will also be installed in nearby neighborhoods to assist with pedestrian flow, traffic control, and public safety during the event.“Our experience with large scale event infrastructure allows us to provide behind the scenes support while helping ensure that residents, visitors and local businesses can experience Gasparilla in a safe and well-organized environment,” said Jeremy Bolt, Co-President of Florida State Fence.With more than fifteen years of experience serving the region, Florida State Fence provides professional fencing solutions for residential commercial and special event applications.With more than fifteen years of experience serving the region, Florida State Fence provides professional fencing solutions for residential commercial and special event applications.About Florida State FenceFlorida State Fence is one of the largest and most respected fencing companies serving Tampa Bay, Lakeland and surrounding Central Florida communities. The company offers a full range of fencing solutions including vinyl aluminum wood chain link and temporary fencing with a commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer service.

