Renew Health Expands Addiction Treatment Services in New Mexico with New Detox Program

Renew Health launches safe, medically supervised detox and withdrawal management for New Mexicans via physical clinics and statewide telehealth solutions.

ROSWELL, NM, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services, a top-rated provider of outpatient rehabilitation in the Southwest, is highlighting its comprehensive drug and alcohol detox and withdrawal management programs. These services are specifically designed to help residents across New Mexico safely navigate the first and most critical stage of recovery through both in-person clinical care and innovative telehealth solutions.

With the prevalence of substance use disorders remaining a significant public health challenge, the need for professional drug and alcohol withdrawal management has never been more vital. Renew Health addresses this by offering specialized care for a variety of substances, including opioids, benzodiazepines, alcohol, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

Safe and Accessible Withdrawal Management

The detoxification process is often a barrier for individuals seeking help due to the physical and mental strain of withdrawal. Renew Health focuses on a medically supervised approach to ensure patient safety and comfort. By offering New Mexico detox services both in person and via telehealth, the organization ensures that patients in even the most remote areas can access high-quality clinical support.

“Our goal is to remove the fear and danger often associated with the early stages of sobriety,” said a spokesperson for Renew Health. “By utilizing evidence-based protocols and medication-assisted treatment, we help our patients stabilize so they can successfully transition into long-term therapy and recovery.”

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and Integrated Care

A core component of the Renew Health methodology is Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT). This approach uses FDA-approved medications to mitigate the intense cravings and physical symptoms associated with opioid and alcohol withdrawal.

Renew Health’s integrated model pairs MAT with comprehensive mental health treatment, addressing the psychological triggers of addiction alongside the physical. This dual approach is essential for preventing relapse and fostering lasting lifestyle changes.

Local Access Across New Mexico

Renew Health serves the state through a robust network of physical locations and a statewide telehealth platform. Patients can access in-person services at the following New Mexico clinics:

Renew Health - Roswell, NM: 207 N Union Ave, Roswell, NM 88201. Location Details

Renew Health - Alamogordo, NM: 1900 E 10th St Ste 1, Alamogordo, NM 88310. Location Details

Renew Health - Clovis, NM: 809 Parkland Dr # B, Clovis, NM 88101. Location Details

By maintaining a strong presence in Roswell, Alamogordo, and Clovis, Renew Health provides a local safety net for those requiring outpatient rehabilitation and ongoing support.

About Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services

Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services is a leading addiction treatment center in New Mexico, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and telehealth services. The center provides a full range of substance abuse treatment services for opioids, alcohol, prescriptions, and more. With a focus on Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and mental health therapy, Renew Health is dedicated to helping individuals achieve long-term recovery through compassionate, evidence-based care.

For more information on addiction treatment services, visit renewhealth.com.

