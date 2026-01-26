FIVE SKLAR KIRSH PARTNERS NAMED TO INAUGURAL LEGAL 500 – CALIFORNIA ELITE LIST

Elan Bloch Jennifer Cohen Katy Conroy Scott Ehrlich Jason Taketa

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that five of its partners are named to the inaugural The Legal 500 – Los Angeles Elite. The recognition honors exceptional lawyers at leading regional firms across California. Selection is based on client feedback, peer interviews, and analysis of significant matters that demonstrate meaningful local impact.“We are incredibly proud of our attorneys for this well-deserved recognition,” said Co-Chairman Jeff Sklar . “This distinction reflects both the exceptional talent of our attorneys and their unwavering commitment to delivering successful outcomes for our clients.”Additionally, the firm’s Corporate group is listed as a Tier 1 firm in Corporate and M&A.The attorneys recognized include:• Elan Bloch - Commercial Disputes• Jennifer Cohen - Corporate and M&A• Katy Conroy - Corporate and M&A• Scott Ehrlich - Corporate and M&A• Jason Taketa - Corporate and M&A

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.