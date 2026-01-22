Office of the Utah Attorney General secures conviction and sentencing of Dalton Slangerup 

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — On January 14, Dalton Slangerup was sentenced on two counts of theft, two counts of issuing a bad check or draft, and one count of theft by deception. The Office of the Utah Attorney General (OAG) prosecuted Slangerup, alleging a months-long scheme involving bad checks, theft, communications fraud, and tax evasion across multiple Utah communities.

According to court filings, investigators allege that between July 2024 and January 2025, Slangerup engaged in a pattern of unlawful activity involving the use of bad checks and deceptive banking practices to obtain high-value property from businesses and individuals throughout the state.

The charges include multiple counts of issuing a bad check, theft, theft by deception, communications fraud, and tax evasion, all charged as second-degree felonies. Prosecutors alleged that the scheme resulted in the unlawful acquisition of e-bikes, motor vehicles, trailers, and an all-terrain vehicle, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

Court documents state that Slangerup used a consistent pattern of misrepresentation, including providing screenshots purporting to show sufficient bank balances, promising wire transfers or cashier’s checks, and depositing personal checks that appeared temporarily credited before being returned for insufficient funds. In several instances, prosecutors allege property was not returned after sellers were notified that payment had failed.

The OAG conducted the investigation and prosecution in coordination with multiple law enforcement agencies across the state. The case included incidents in Utah, Davis, Weber, Salt Lake, Box Elder, and Iron Counties, among others.



Slangerup pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, two counts of issuing a bad check or draft, and one count of theft by deception. He was ordered to pay full restitution of $246,983.71 and was sentenced to 1 to 15 years on each count. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently.