Government of Saskatchewan Launches Independent Review to Strengthen Hospital Safety and Security

CANADA, January 23 - Released on January 22, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is launching an independent, third-party review of hospital safety and security at the request of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). The Ministry of Health will lead the work to select a qualified expert capable of undertaking it as quickly as possible. The review will examine current practices and provide recommendations to help improve safety for patients, visitors and staff across all SHA facilities.

“Patients, visitors, and staff must be safe in health care facilities in Saskatchewan,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “The safety enhancements underway starting this week at several facilities will help ensure that goal is met so that we can put patients first. The independent review will give us an assessment of security currently in place at facilities and help identify improvements to support safer environments where people are providing and receiving care.”

Concerns raised by staff and patients and increasing volume and complexity of Protective Services interventions has highlighted the need for a system-wide comprehensive review.

The independent review will examine how Protective Services are delivered across hospitals and identify evidence-based options to enhance safety. It will consider both physical security measures and the importance of culturally safe care environments, reflecting the evolving and complex nature of safety challenges in hospital settings.

The review will assess:

Current Protective Services' standards, best practices and delivery models;

Opportunities to improve training, competencies, tools and infrastructure;

Ways to strengthen partnerships with Indigenous organizations and other health system partners; and

Lessons learned from past incidents to identify common themes and system-wide improvements.

Immediate actions to strengthen hospital safety are already underway, including the implementation of metal detectors at emergency department entrances in Saskatoon, Regina, North Battleford and Prince Albert. In addition, there is also currently a Request for Proposals for third-party security services for facilities in La Loche, Shellbrook, Swift Current, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Nipawin, Melfort and Kamsack. These measures are being advanced while the independent review will inform longer-term, system-wide improvements.

"Safety in our hospitals is essential to delivering quality care," SHA CEO Andrew Will said. "This independent review will ensure our security approaches continue to evolve to meet the needs of patients, families and staff, while reflecting best practices and cultural respect. We remain committed to accountability and to ensuring a safe care environment in SHA facilities."

The findings and recommendations from the independent review will guide future policy, service delivery, and system improvements to hospital safety and security across Saskatchewan.

