ABC Central Texas Announces J Foster as 2026 Board Chair

J Foster

I’m honored to serve as 2026 Board Chair and to support the incredible member companies and leaders who make ABC Central Texas so impactful” — J Foster

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABC Central Texas is pleased to announce that J Foster has been selected to serve as 2026 Board Chair. Foster will help lead the chapter’s strategic direction and continue advancing ABC’s mission of developing people, winning work, and delivering that work safely, ethically, and profitably for the betterment of the construction industry.“J Foster brings strong leadership, a steady commitment to our members, and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing construction in Central Texas,” said Crystal Smith, President of ABC Central Texas. “We’re excited for the vision and momentum J will bring to our Board and chapter in 2026 as we celebrate our 50th anniversary.”As Board Chair, Foster will work alongside ABC Central Texas officers, board members, staff, and volunteers to support key priorities including workforce development advocacy , and member engagement.“I’m honored to serve as 2026 Board Chair and to support the incredible member companies and leaders who make ABC Central Texas so impactful,” said Foster. “I look forward to building on the chapter’s success and strengthening our industry together.”Foster is a Vice President at Marsh McLennan Agency serving the construction and transportation industries.About ABC Central TexasABC Central Texas is a chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, a national construction industry trade association representing more than 21,000 members. ABC helps members develop people, win work, and deliver that work safely, ethically, and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.