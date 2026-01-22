Trince raises €5,2 million ($6 million) funding to fuel commercial expansion and technology development.

GENT, BELGIUM, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trince , a life sciences tools company and winner of the 2024 Global Nature Spinoff Prize, developing innovative cell engineering and intracellular delivery technologies, today announced the successful closing of a €5,2 million ($6 million) financing round in December 2025. The round was supported by existing investors and a group of new experienced life science investors, family offices and entrepreneurs. The proceeds will be used to accelerate commercialization and technology developments in screening and drug discovery. Additionally, in January 2025 we converted a €2 million loan to simplify our capital structure and reinforce our balance sheet. Bringing the total additional funding in 2025 to €7,2 million ($8,4 million).Trince, founded in December 2021, focuses on overcoming bottlenecks in intracellular delivery for drug discovery, high throughput screening, cell therapy, and cell-based research. Its flagship product, the LumiPore™ platform, leverages proprietary laser- and nanotechnology to efficiently deliver a wide range of molecules into both adherent and suspension cells, including hard-to-transfect primary cells. Current intracellular delivery methods are limited by cytotoxicity, poor scalability, and poor performance on primary cells. The LumiPoreTM platform addresses these challenges by enabling high-throughput, automation ready, and gentle delivery into cultured cells with high cell viability and minimal impact on cell function. The platform is compatible with standard labware for cell culture (up to 1536-well plates) and integrates easily into automated workflows. The technology has already been adopted by leading Big Pharma companies in Europe and the USA.“This funding represents a major step towards scaling-up Trince,” said Philip Mathuis, CEO & Co-Founder of Trince. “It allows us to grow our footprint in Europe, North America, and APAC. In addition, it increases our demo and evaluation capacity, and strengthens customer success. Converting the €2 million loan last year also leaves us with a cleaner cap table and more flexibility to execute our strategic plan.”“This financing allows us to scale what customers value most: high efficiency, high viability, high throughput intracellular delivery, while continuing to make our LumiPoreTM platform easier to adopt in drug discovery workflows,” said Prof. Kevin Braeckmans, CSO/CTO & Co Founder. “We will extend the technology to support more payloads and cell types, enhance robustness and usability for high throughput screening. Furthermore, we will hire additional resources in engineering, applications and field support to support growing demand”.Proceeds from round will support three strategic priorities: advancing commercial traction, further developing the core photoporation technology platform, and building the organizational and scientific foundation to support long term growth and future financing milestones.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

