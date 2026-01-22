Renew Health Expands Hybrid Recovery Model to Address Rural Addiction Gaps in New Mexico

Renew Health breaks the cycle of addiction in New Mexico through a hybrid of local clinics and telehealth, providing MAT and mental health care statewide.

ROSWELL, NM, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services has announced the formal expansion of its hybrid care model, integrating localized physical clinics in Roswell, Alamogordo, and Clovis with a statewide telehealth platform. This initiative aims to address the persistent barriers to substance use disorder (SUD) treatment in New Mexico’s rural and underserved regions.

As the national opioid crisis continues to impact the Land of Enchantment, Renew Health’s dual-access strategy is designed to provide immediate intervention for individuals who previously faced geographical or logistical hurdles to receiving care.

Recent health data indicates that travel distance and the inability to balance treatment with employment are primary deterrents for individuals seeking recovery. Renew Health’s model addresses these challenges by offering:

Localized Physical Hubs: Comprehensive outpatient services at established clinics in Southern and Eastern New Mexico.

Statewide Telehealth Integration: Virtual access to mental health counseling and medical consultations, reducing the need for long-distance travel.

Continuity of Care: A specialized "high-touch, high-tech" approach that maintains patient-provider relationships regardless of the patient's physical location.

Evidence-Based Clinical Services

Renew Health’s expanded program utilizes a multidisciplinary approach to treat dependency on opioids, alcohol, and other substances. The clinical framework includes:

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): Implementation of FDA-approved protocols via telehealth to manage withdrawal symptoms and reduce relapse rates.

Integrated Behavioral Health: Professional therapy focused on the co-occurring mental health conditions often associated with substance use.

Outpatient Detox Management: Monitored withdrawal management designed to help patients transition safely into long-term recovery programs.

While the telehealth platform serves the entire state, Renew Health remains deeply committed to its physical locations. These centers serve as hubs for community support and localized outpatient care:

Renew Health - Roswell, NM: 207 N Union Ave, Roswell, NM 88201

Renew Health - Alamogordo, NM: 1900 E 10th St Ste 1, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Renew Health - Clovis, NM: 809 Parkland Dr # B, Clovis, NM 88101

About Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services

Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services is a premier provider of substance abuse and mental health treatment in New Mexico. Specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and virtual care, Renew Health utilizes evidence-based practices, including MAT and behavioral therapy, to help patients achieve lasting recovery. For more information on their treatments and how they are breaking the cycle of addiction, visit renewhealth.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.