Renew Health Expands Alcohol Treatment Options to Overcome Addiction Across New Mexico

ROSWELL, NM, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services, a leading provider of comprehensive substance abuse and mental health care, is proud to announce the expansion of its specialized alcohol treatment programs throughout New Mexico. By combining accessible online telehealth services with established outpatient clinics, Renew Health is bridging the gap in addiction care for rural and urban communities alike.

New Mexico has long faced significant challenges regarding alcohol-related health issues. In response, Renew Health has optimized its alcohol addiction treatment services to provide a dual-approach model. This ensures that every resident, regardless of their geographic location, can access high-quality, evidence-based recovery resources.

Localized Care and Statewide Accessibility

While Renew Health offers full state coverage via telehealth, it maintains a strong physical presence through its top-rated clinic locations:

Roswell, NM: Located at 207 N Union Ave, offering dedicated alcohol addiction recovery programs.

Alamogordo, NM: Located at 1900 E 10th St Ste 1, providing localized alcohol addiction treatment.

Clovis, NM: Located at 809 Parkland Dr # B, serving the community with specialized alcohol rehab.

A Comprehensive Approach to Recovery

Renew Health is recognized for its "whole-person" philosophy. Beyond alcohol treatment, the center provides a full range of substance abuse services for opioids, prescription medications, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

The expanded programming includes:

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): Utilizing FDA-approved medications to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Integrated Mental Health Services: Addressing co-occurring disorders through professional therapy and psychiatric support.

Flexible Outpatient Rehabilitation: Allowing patients to receive intensive care while maintaining their work and family commitments.

Telehealth Integration: Providing a secure, HIPAA-compliant platform for those who prefer or require remote treatment options.

"Our mission is to remove the barriers that prevent New Mexicans from seeking help," said a spokesperson for Renew Health. "By expanding our alcohol treatment options in Roswell, Alamogordo, and Clovis, and pairing them with our robust telehealth platform, we are ensuring that 'help' is never out of reach."

###

About Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services

Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services is a top-rated alcohol and drug addiction treatment provider in New Mexico. Specializing in both online telehealth and outpatient rehabilitation, Renew Health offers a multidisciplinary approach to recovery. Their team of experts is dedicated to providing compassionate care through Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), mental health therapy, and individualized relapse prevention strategies.

For more information about Renew Health or to schedule an appointment, please visit renewhealth.com or contact their team directly at 575-363-HELP.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.