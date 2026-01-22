Naples Therapeutic Riding Center Announces 2026 Board of Directors Officers

Naples Therapeutic Riding Center Logo 2026 Naples Therapeutic Riding Center Board of Directors Officers (left to right): John H. Wapelhorst, President; Marc Halcrow, Vice President; Anat Kuperman, Treasurer; Elise Coutre, Secretary.

Experienced community leaders step into board officer roles to support NTRC’s mission and continued growth in 2026.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Therapeutic Riding Center (NTRC) is proud to announce and welcome its 2026 Board of Directors Officers, whose leadership will guide the organization as it continues its mission of improving lives through equine-assisted programs.The 2026 Board Officers are:President: John H. WapelhorstVice President: Marc HalcrowTreasurer: Anat KupermanSecretary: Elise CoutreBoard leadership plays a critical role in ensuring the organization remains responsive to community needs while upholding the highest standards of care and governance. Each of these individuals brings valuable professional expertise, leadership experience, and a shared commitment to advancing NTRC’s impact across the community. Together, they will support strategic growth, organizational sustainability, and the continued delivery of high-quality therapeutic and educational programs.“The strength of NTRC comes from its people and its mission, and this leadership team embodies both,” said Michelle Schweber, Executive Director of Naples Therapeutic Riding Center. “They bring energy, commitment, and a shared love for what we do, and that sets the tone for an exciting year ahead.”Additionally, this leadership team will play a key role in guiding the organization through 2026 while helping shape the vision and strategic priorities leading into NTRC’s 30th anniversary in 2027.NTRC looks forward to a productive and impactful year ahead under the leadership of its 2026 Board of Directors Officers.About Naples Therapeutic Riding CenterNaples Therapeutic Riding Center (NTRC) is a PATH International Premier Accredited Center dedicated to improving lives through equine-assisted services. Serving more than 800 individuals each year, NTRC relies on over 15,000 volunteer hours and the generous support of organizations like the Naples Children Foundation, founders of the Naples Winter Wine Festival. Recognized with a four-star rating by Charity Navigator, NTRC is one of Florida’s most highly regarded therapeutic equine centers.For more information, visit www.ntrc.org or follow @NaplesTherapeuticRidingCenter on social media.

