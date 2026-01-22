Avionica Announces Captain Barrington Irving as Keynote Speaker for goLIVE 2026

Captain Barrington Irving

World-Renowned Aviator and Educator to Inspire the Global Aviation Community in Miami

Aviation has always been about more than flight—it’s about connecting people, ideas, and opportunities. When we invest in innovation and in each other, we unlock what’s possible for the industry ” — Captain Barrington Irving

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avionica is proud to announce that Captain Barrington Irving, record-setting aviator, visionary educator, and global leadership voice, will serve as the keynote speaker at goLIVE 2026, taking place February 16–18, 2026, in Miami, Florida at the Marriott Dadeland.Captain Irving’s extraordinary journey—from becoming the youngest person to fly solo around the world to founding the nonprofit Experience Aviation (EA)—embodies courage, discipline, and the boundless possibilities of human potential. His keynote will set the tone for goLIVE 2026, inspiring attendees to lead with purpose, embrace innovation, and build a future-ready aviation ecosystem grounded in safety, connectivity, and inclusion.“Captain Irving represents everything goLIVE stands for: bold leadership, technical excellence, and a deep commitment to lifting others as we advance,” said Claudia Espinosa, Vice President of Commercial for Avionica. “His story challenges us to think bigger, act with intention, and believe that progress is achieved when vision meets action.”As a pioneer who has inspired millions worldwide, Captain Irving brings a powerful message to an audience of aviation executives, technologists, pilots, engineers, regulators, and operators. His address will explore leadership under pressure, the mindset required to navigate complexity, and the responsibility industry leaders share in shaping the next generation of aviation professionals.In 2023, Captain Irving launched the Barrington Irving Technical Training School ( BITTS ) geared toward serving high school and adult students in providing technical career training and guidance. BITTS was established to provide skilled training, micro credentialing and job placement within aviation industries. This program helps bridge the gap between individuals seeking employment and fulfilling the great need for technicians in technical skills related job placement.“I’m honored to join the goLIVE community,” said Captain Barrington Irving. “Aviation has always been about more than flight—it’s about connecting people, ideas, and opportunities. When we invest in innovation and in each other, we unlock what’s possible for the industry and for the world.”Hosted by Avionica in collaboration with SARA by ERGOSS, goLIVE 2026 is a premier global forum for connected aviation—bringing together thought leaders to discuss data-driven operations, cybersecurity, safety, and the technologies redefining how aviation works.Registration is now open. Attendees can expect three days of visionary keynotes, expert panels, and immersive networking—kicking off with the Welcome “Seamless Soirée” reception on February 16.To register, please visit 👉 Register now and secure your spot https://whova.com/web/gOlaPp-KrF9DebAxzZnNk-6i84KzKkRLY5U1T8BQfMA%3D/ About AvionicaHeadquartered in Miami for 30 years and privately held, Avionica is a world leader in aircraft data collection and data transmission manufacturing, designing and producing innovative, safety-qualified, state-of-the-art solutions that are revolutionizing air transportation. Avionica is a world leader in innovative, miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission equipment. More than 9,000 of Avionica's Quick Access Recorders (QAR) have been delivered around the world and are deployed in hundreds of airline fleets and their regional airline subsidiaries.Avionica Media Contact:public-relations@avionica.com

