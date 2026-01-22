Renew Health Treating New Mexico’s Drug and Alcohol Addiction With High-Success Rates

Renew Health expands its high-success addiction recovery across New Mexico, offering hybrid telehealth and clinic-based care for drug and alcohol dependency.

ROSWELL, NM, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services, a leading provider of comprehensive substance abuse treatment, is expanding the reach of its high-success addiction recovery programs throughout New Mexico. By combining accessible online telehealth services with localized outpatient clinics, Renew Health is addressing the critical need for effective drug and alcohol rehabilitation in both urban and rural communities.

New Mexico has long faced challenges related to substance use disorders. Renew Health meets these challenges head-on by offering evidence-based treatments for a wide variety of dependencies, including opioids, alcohol, prescription medications, methamphetamines, and cocaine. The organization’s approach prioritizes long-term recovery through a blend of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), mental health therapy, and withdrawal management.

“Our mission is to remove the barriers that often prevent individuals from seeking life-saving care,” said a spokesperson for Renew Health. “By offering a hybrid model of premier telehealth mental health treatment and physical clinic locations, we ensure that every New Mexican has a path to recovery, regardless of their zip code.”

Targeted Local Support and Statewide Access

Renew Health operates three key physical locations to provide intensive outpatient support and detox withdrawal management:

Renew Health - Roswell: 207 N Union Ave, Roswell, NM 88201. View Location

Renew Health - Alamogordo: 1900 E 10th St Ste 1, Alamogordo, NM 88310. View Location

Renew Health - Clovis: 809 Parkland Dr # B, Clovis, NM 88101. View Location

For those unable to visit a clinic in person, Renew Health’s telehealth platform provides a secure and private way to receive addiction treatment programs from the comfort of home. This digital-first initiative has been instrumental in maintaining high success rates by allowing for consistent check-ins and immediate access to medical professionals.

A Comprehensive Approach to Recovery

Renew Health’s success is built on an integrated care model. Unlike traditional programs that may focus solely on detoxification, Renew Health addresses the "whole person" by treating co-occurring mental health disorders alongside physical addiction. Their full range of treatments includes specialized counseling and behavioral therapies designed to prevent relapse and build sustainable lifestyle habits.

As the demand for specialized care grows, Renew Health remains committed to providing top-rated, compassionate, and medically supervised recovery services to the citizens of New Mexico.

About Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services: Renew Health is a premier provider of alcohol and drug addiction treatment in New Mexico. Specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and state-of-the-art telehealth services, Renew Health offers a full spectrum of care, including Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), mental health therapy, and detox management. With a focus on high-success outcomes, Renew Health serves patients through physical clinics in Roswell, Alamogordo, and Clovis, as well as via virtual care statewide. For more information, visit https://renewhealth.com/.

