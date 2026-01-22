United Community Names Sharon Thompson Chief Commercial Banking Officer

Sharon Thompson, Chief Commercial Banking Officer at United Community

Newly established role reflects continued growth and investment in commercial banking

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Community has promoted Sharon Thompson to chief commercial banking officer, a newly created role designed to support the company’s continued growth and expansion of its commercial and specialty banking capabilities.

Thompson most recently served as United Community’s Florida state president, where she helped drive strong growth, recruit top talent and deepen relationships with businesses and communities across the state.

“Sharon is the right leader for this role at the right time for United,” said Rich Bradshaw, president and chief banking officer at United Community. “We’re proud to elevate a proven leader from within our organization. Sharon brings deep commercial expertise, a people-first leadership style and a strong track record of building high-performing teams. She will play an important role as we continue to grow and expand our specialty lines of business.”

In her new role, Thompson will oversee several of United’s commercial and specialty banking lines, including asset-based lending, middle market, franchise, commercial real estate, renewable energy, treasury services and public finance. She will also lead efforts to further strengthen these businesses through strategic recruiting and team development.

Since joining United in 2019, Thompson has held several leadership roles of increasing responsibility. Prior to becoming Florida state president in 2023, she served as president of the Central Atlanta Region and previously as East Atlanta regional president, helping build one of the bank’s highest-producing markets. Before joining United, Thompson held leadership roles at Wells Fargo and BB&T, with experience spanning commercial banking, business banking and sales leadership.

“United Community has a long history of investing in its people and its communities, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue serving in this expanded role,” said Thompson. “As we grow, our focus remains on building strong relationships, supporting our customers’ financial goals and helping businesses thrive in the communities we serve. I’m excited to work alongside our talented commercial teams across the footprint as we continue building for the future.”

Thompson holds a master’s degree in finance and financial management services from East Carolina University and a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Judson College. She has also been actively involved in community organizations throughout her career, including service with nonprofit and civic groups focused on housing, economic empowerment and community development.

About United Community

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28 billion in assets and operated 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The company has also been recognized nine consecutive years by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

