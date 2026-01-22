Celebrating a Decade of Leadership: Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart Announces Retirement from Hazelwood School District

Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After ten years of transformative leadership, Hazelwood School District Superintendent Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart has announced her intention to retire at the conclusion of the 2025–2026 school year. Her final official day will be June 30, 2026, marking the close of an extraordinary chapter in the district’s history—one defined by innovation, stability, equity, and student-centered growth.Since becoming superintendent in 2016, Dr. Collins-Hart has guided Hazelwood School District with a steady vision focused on opportunity and excellence. Under her leadership, the district has expanded academic offerings, strengthened community partnerships, stabilized its finances, and elevated outcomes for students across multiple measures.One of Dr. Collins-Hart’s most significant contributions has been the development of academic acceleration models in seven thematic schools, providing students with specialized pathways such as Montessori education, accelerated graduation, and dual enrollment programs that allow students to earn both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree. These programs, combined with hands-on learning initiatives like Real World Friday and Mindset Monday, have expanded access to meaningful, real-world educational experiences.Dr. Collins-Hart also led the creation and implementation of the Hazelwood NOW Strategic Plan, a comprehensive roadmap that has guided district improvement and long-term sustainability. Her commitment to early learning resulted in the expansion of early childhood education opportunities districtwide, including pre-kindergarten classrooms in every elementary school—laying a strong foundation for student success from the earliest years.Student achievement has steadily improved during her tenure. ACT and Advanced Placement scores have risen, graduation rates have increased, and Hazelwood students have earned nearly $200 million in scholarships. In addition, students have contributed over 200,000 hours of community service, reflecting a district culture that values civic engagement and leadership alongside academic excellence.Dr. Collins-Hart’s leadership extended beyond academics. She championed a whole-child approach that strengthened social, emotional, and mental health supports for students and families. The opening of a school-based health center, along with initiatives such as intervention support classrooms in every building, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Solutions Group, Time Out to Talk Tuesdays, and the Community Family Coalition, ensured students had access to comprehensive resources that support learning and well-being.Operationally, Hazelwood School District is in a strong position due to Dr. Collins-Hart’s fiscal stewardship. She successfully balanced the district’s $250 million budget, maintained financial stability, earned an A+ credit rating, and advocated for compensation increases across all employee groups. The district has also benefited from enhanced safety measures, facility upgrades, updated transportation fleets, improved athletic facilities, expanded music and extracurricular programs, and a growing middle school athletic presence.Community partnerships flourished under her leadership, with collaborations involving organizations such as the St. Louis Zoo, Christian Hospital, St. Louis Community College, and long-standing partners like the Hazelwood PTA Council and HSD Hero Readers. These partnerships have enriched student learning while strengthening ties between schools and the broader community.Dr. Collins-Hart is in her 20th year as a superintendent and her 48th year as an educator. Her leadership has been recognized nationally and locally through numerous honors, including National Association of School Superintendents’ 2019 Superintendent of the Year and the 2025 Dr. Effie H. Jones Humanitarian Award from AASA.Dr. Collins-Hart has also served on numerous civic and professional boards, including Valley Industries, Christian Hospital, North County Incorporated, and the Missouri State High School Activities Association, reflecting her deep commitment to service and community advancement.In her retirement announcement, Dr. Collins-Hart reflected on the district’s progress and future with pride, encouraging the Hazelwood community to “continue the momentum.” She expressed gratitude to the Board of Education, staff, parents, and students, noting that Hazelwood School District is “in a good place” because of their collective dedication and support.While her retirement marks a bittersweet transition, Dr. Collins-Hart leaves behind a district that is stronger, more innovative, and well-positioned for continued success. Her legacy is evident in the lives of students served, the systems strengthened, and the community she helped unite around a shared vision for excellence.As Hazelwood School District prepares for the future, it does so with deep appreciation for a superintendent whose leadership has made a lasting and meaningful impact—and with confidence that her influence will continue to be felt for years to come.More information about Dr. Collins-Hart is available here: https://www.hazelwoodschools.org/about-us/administration/dr-nettie-collins-hart

