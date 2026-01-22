Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Jones Announces Price Gouging Protections In Effect Ahead of Anticipated Winter Weather

Richmond, VA - Today, Governor Abigail Spanberger's declaration of a state of emergency triggered Virginia's anti-price gouging statutes. Designed to protect consumers, these laws ensure

consumers are not forced into paying outrageously high prices for essential goods during an emergency. The act prohibits suppliers from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” following a declared state of emergency.

Items and services covered by these protections include, but are not limited to, water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same good or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.

Violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

Virginia consumers who suspect they are a victim of price gouging can call the Consumer Protection Hotline of download a complaint form.

Complaints should be reported for investigation to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, except for claims related to gasoline and motor fuel prices, which are handled by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Consumers can contact Attorney General Jay Jones’ Consumer Protection Section for additional information or to file a complaint.

By phone: (800)-552-9963

By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us

Online Complaint Form