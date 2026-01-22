RH Events & Catering presents 'Mastering Large-Scale Catering' for 1,000+ Guests at Catersource + The Special Event 2026

RH Events & Catering will present “Mastering Large-Scale Catering” at Catersource + The Special Event 2026 in Los Angeles, sharing systems for 1,000+ guests.

POWDER SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RH Events & Catering announced it will present an educational session at Catersource + The Special Event 2026, taking place March 2–5, 2026, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

Titled “Mastering Large-Scale Catering: Logistics, Planning & Personnel for 1,000+ Guests,” the session is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Room 304ABC. The presentation will be led by Stephen (Steve) Hunt (Founder), Lee Reith (Founder), and Mary-Evelyn Kirkland (Media Manager) of RH Events & Catering.

Designed for caterers and event professionals managing high-volume service, the session will explore how operations shift when guest counts exceed 1,000 or when events extend across multiple days or weeks. RH Events & Catering will outline practical planning and execution systems used for large-format programs, including the end-to-end lifecycle from client intake and site assessments to kitchen setup, staffing strategies, equipment sourcing, food safety protocols, and onsite execution.

Attendees can expect a behind-the-scenes discussion on building scalable menus, estimating staffing needs, and maintaining a consistent guest experience across non-traditional venues and remote locations. The session will include real-world examples and operational frameworks intended to help teams refine processes, reduce bottlenecks, and improve onsite coordination.

“Large-scale catering is a different discipline—success depends on systems that hold up under pressure,” said Steve Hunt, Founder of RH Events & Catering. “We’re sharing the planning and staffing structures we rely on to deliver consistent service when the scope is complex and the guest count is high.”

“Our team has supported corporate programs nationwide, and the details matter—from staging and staffing to food safety and flow,” said Lee Reith, Founder of RH Events & Catering. “This session is focused on repeatable logistics and practical tools that help teams execute confidently at scale.”

Session details: https://schedule.catersource.com/session/mastering-large-scale-catering-logistics-planning-personnel-for-1000-guests/912880

About Catersource + The Special Event

Catersource + The Special Event is an annual conference and trade show for caterers, event professionals, and suppliers, featuring education sessions, networking, and exhibits focused on the evolving needs of the events and hospitality industry.

About RH Events & Catering

RH Events & Catering is a corporate event planning and catering firm that has supported client programs nationwide for more than 15 years. Founded by Lee Reith and Steve Hunt, the company provides comprehensive planning, logistics, staffing, and catering for corporate programs of all sizes across the United States. Based in Powder Springs, Georgia, RH Events & Catering is committed to delivering reliable, high-impact events executed with precision.

