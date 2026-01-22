Recruiting for Good is Rewarding 3 Days to Party Football Weekends in Vegas

Love to Party in Vegas and experience the all-inclusive football weekend participate in Recruiting for Good www.3DaystoPartyinVegas.com Made Just for You We are Using Recruiting for Good Collaboratively to Fund The Sweetest Treats That Benefit Members of the Community Who Have Volunteered for 10 years! www.TheSocialCo-Op.com Good for You and Community Too! Love to Party in Vegas? Join The Club to Earn The Sweetest 3 Days in Vegas VIP Experience www.3DaysinVegas.com The VIP Experience

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent to fund causes; and will reward referrals to companies hiring with Vegas hotel gift cards and football tickets.

Love to party in Vegas for 3 days and experience the all-inclusive VIP football weekend? This is Made Just for You!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that helps companies find talented professionals to fund causes we love.Recruiting for Good launch ' 3 Days to Party in Vegas ' sweet reward; the all-inclusive Football Weekend (2-night stay at the sweetest Vegas hotel, and 2 tickets for a football game).According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with unique sport experiences that make life sweet for men and women who have made a difference for ten years!"Recruiting for Good is rewarding football tickets starting in the Fall 2026.How to Earn 3 Days to Party in Vegas VIP Football Weekend Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral the all-inclusive Vegas Football Weekend.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Over the last 25 years, I have attended some of the sweetest sports; The World Cup (Men and Women), The Euros, and countless Championship Basketball, Baseball, and Football games (Olympics 6 times). Kenny Owner of First Choice Tickets and I attended high school; we traveled the world together. And whenever I need tickets, I hire him to find me the sweetest tickets!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good rewards men and women who have made a difference for 10 years; through The Social Co-Op. We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with meaningful treats that make life sweet to learn more visit www.TheSocialCo-Op.com Good for You and The Community Too!Love to experience the sweetest football weekend in Vegas; participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the all-inclusive experience (stay at the sweetest hotel and earn a pair of football tickets) www.3DaystoPartyinVegas.com Made Just for You!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.