Rezolve.ai Named Key Player in Everest Group’s Agentic AI in ITSM Report

Rezolve.ai earns recognition in Everest Group’s latest Agentic AI in ITSM report, challenging legacy giants with innovative solutions.

The future of employee support isn’t better ticketing—it’s no tickets at all. Recognition from Everest Group confirms what we see: the market is ready for a new era.” — Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai, the agentic AI company offering the most comprehensive, intelligent and purpose-built platform for employee support, today announced its recognition in the Everest Group’s inaugural Tech Provider Spotlight: State of AI in Integrated IT Management (ITSM, ITAM, ITOM). The report benchmarks best-in-class platforms to highlight where AI is delivering value today, positioning Rezolve.ai alongside legacy heavyweights like ServiceNow and Atlassian.

Validating the Shift to Agentic AI

This recognition underscores a critical pivot in the enterprise software market: the transition from "System of Record" tools to "System of Action" platforms. While traditional ITSM vendors are racing to retrofit AI onto decades-old architectures, the Everest Group report highlights the "KPIs that matter" and the rise of autonomous "Agentic execution" specifically under governance—areas where Rezolve.ai’s purpose-built framework is already delivering measurable ROI.

The report identifies specific use cases driving real enterprise adoption, confirming that Rezolve.ai is not just participating in the market, but leading the technological leap toward autonomous support.

"For years, CIOs have been promised efficiency, yet they remain trapped in expensive, multi-year contracts with legacy providers that require armies of consultants to maintain," said Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at Rezolve.ai. "This recognition from Everest Group signals a tipping point. Enterprises are realizing that agility and Agentic AI can deliver faster time-to-value than the 'big box' store legacy tools. We aren't just competing with the giants; we are outmaneuvering them by solving the problems they created."

Defining the New Standard for IT Management

The Everest Group’s assessment benchmarks platforms based on their capability depth and vision in a fast-evolving market. Rezolve.ai’s inclusion highlights its unique ability to:

Automate Complex Workflows: Moving beyond simple FAQs to execute complex, multi-step tasks autonomously.

Unified Employee Experience: Resolving issues instantly within Microsoft Teams, rather than forcing employees to log into external portals.

Scale Under Governance: Delivering the speed of agentic AI with the security and control required by large enterprises.

"Agentic AI is not a feature for us—it is our foundation," added Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder. "This report validates that the shift from 'managing' support to 'resolving' it instantly is here, and Rezolve.ai is leading that charge."

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is the most comprehensive, intelligent and purpose-built platform for employee support, combining intelligent knowledge management, autonomous workflow execution, and conversational experiences within collaboration hubs such as Microsoft Teams and Slack. The company helps enterprises reduce support costs, boost productivity, and elevate employee satisfaction through intelligent, continuously learning AI agents. Visit www.rezolve.ai to learn more or request a demo.

Rezolve.ai’s Agentic SideKick 3.0

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.