Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding and Coalition for Compounding Excellence Announce New Accreditation Partnership

An exclusive accreditation program for APC members—priced at up to half the cost of other accreditations. One accreditation. Real compliance. Less frustration

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding (APC) today announced a new, exclusive accreditation partnership with Coalition for Compounding Excellence (CCE), offering APC members a streamlined, USP-based accreditation option designed to reduce cost, complexity, and compliance frustration for compounding pharmacies.For many compounders, accreditation has become a maze of overlapping programs—each with its own application, inspection, fee structure, and renewal cycle. With no single accreditation universally recognized, pharmacies often maintain multiple designations that all assess the same core themes: quality, safety, documentation, and regulatory compliance.“This agreement gives Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding members access to accreditation pricing that in many cases approaches half of what other providers charge,” said Rad Dillon, founder of the Coalition for Compounding Excellence. “Because we are not burdened by the heavy overhead of many legacy accrediting bodies, we can keep costs down while still engaging nationally recognized auditors whose expertise and passion for compounding are second to none. Coalition for Compounding Excellence is a grassroots organization, and we encourage compounders to review the credentials of our advisory council and auditors on our website.”CCE accreditation is built from the ground up on USP compliance, focusing on what boards of pharmacy and regulators actually expect from contemporary sterile and non-sterile compounding operations.Key elements of the CCE model include:• Grounded in USP standards. The program centers on verified adherence to USP <795>, <797>, and <800>, appropriate facilities and equipment, qualified personnel, validated processes, and robust documentation.• Support for multi-state licensure. CCE accreditation is aligned with current regulatory expectations and helps pharmacies identify and remediate compliance gaps, reducing citation risk and helping to smooth multi-state license renewals.• One-stop accreditation with real credibility. Rather than chasing a patchwork of overlapping accreditations, pharmacies can pursue a single program that addresses the key operational and compliance pillars regulators and payers look for.• Experienced compounding auditors. CCE auditors are seasoned compounding pharmacists who have managed sterile and non-sterile compounding operations themselves, bringing real-world insight rather than generic checklist reviews.“In these ways, CCE is more than just an accreditation—it is also preparation,” said Scott Brunner, chief executive officer of the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding. “The intent of this agreement is to give compounding pharmacies a proactive way not only to demonstrate compliance with the many regulatory requirements they face, but also to gain invaluable ideas and insights that can improve efficiency and effectiveness. With inspection scrutiny increasing, we want our members to have a practical pathway to both meet and exceed expectations. One accreditation, real compliance, less frustration—that is the outcome we are aiming for.”As part of the partnership, APC Pharmacy/Facility Members will receive an exclusive discount on Coalition for Compounding Excellence accreditation, with savings typically in the range of 33–50 percent compared with other accrediting bodies.CCE’s approach is explicitly collaborative: auditors do not simply identify deficiencies; they actively help pharmacies understand and fix issues. Having seasoned professionals review operations signals to regulators, payers, and patients that a pharmacy is committed to the highest levels of safety and quality.“CCE is accreditation that matters, backed by a commitment to help compounding pharmacies meet the highest standards in the industry,” Brunner added. “For APC members, this is a timely opportunity to secure meaningful accreditation, lock in deep member discounts, and get inspection-ready before the next round of scrutiny arrives.”APC members interested in learning more about the program, eligibility, pricing, and scheduling are encouraged to contact the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding or Coalition for Compounding Excellence for additional information.About the Alliance for Pharmacy CompoundingThe Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding is the voice for pharmacy compounding professionals, representing approximately 7,400 compounders and 650 small business compounding pharmacies across the United States. The organization advocates for a regulatory environment that preserves patient access to compounded therapies while upholding the highest standards of quality and safety.About the Coalition for Compounding ExcellenceThe Coalition for Compounding Excellence is an accreditation and consulting organization focused exclusively on compounding pharmacies. Built and led by experienced sterile and non-sterile compounding professionals, CCE provides USP-based accreditation and hands-on guidance to help pharmacies strengthen quality systems, enhance operational efficiency, and demonstrate meaningful compliance to regulators, payers, and patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.