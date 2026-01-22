Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group Closes Sale of HVAC Company in Chicago’s North Shore

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group closed the sale of an HVAC company in Chicago’s North Shore.

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, business broker with Business Modification Group, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a well-established HVAC company serving Chicago’s affluent North Shore market.

Founded in 1998, the company has built a strong reputation for quality service and long-standing customer relationships over more than two decades of operation. At the time of sale, the business employed five skilled team members and maintained a solid operational foundation, making it an attractive acquisition in a highly desirable service area.

As part of the transaction, the seller will remain with the business for a short transition period to ensure a smooth and seamless handoff to the new ownership. Following the transition, the seller plans to fully enjoy retirement after years of dedicated service to the business and its customers.

“This was a great example of a legacy business finding the right next chapter,” said Patrick Lange. “The company has deep roots in the North Shore community, and we were able to structure a transaction that protects the value the seller built over decades while positioning the new owner for continued success. I’m especially pleased that the seller can step away confidently, knowing the business is in good hands.”

Business Modification Group specializes in the sale of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade businesses nationwide, helping owners maximize value while ensuring smooth and thoughtful transitions.

About Business Modification Group

Business Modification Group continues to lead the market in HVAC business transactions, with nearly 50 active listings nationwide and a track record of successful closings. Lange’s industry knowledge and focused approach have made him the go-to broker for heating and air business owners looking to sell.

