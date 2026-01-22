Submit Release
Dr. Jennifer Nash Reveals How to Stop the Hiring Headache at Million Dollar Mingle in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership strategist Dr. Jennifer Nash is a keynote speaker gaining attention for her systems-based approach to solving organizational talent challenges. Known as the Leadership Performance Architect, she consults with Fortune 50 organizations to design human capital processes that attract top candidates, improve selection accuracy, and reduce costly mishires, so leaders stop losing time to churn and start driving performance instead.

Nash recently spoke at the sold-out Million Dollar Mingle, a premier leadership, financial, and business event hosted by former NFL football player AC Caswell, CEO of the Million Dollar Mingle Foundation. The event brought together celebrities, executives, and business leaders for high-level networking, philanthropy, and performance growth. Nash shared the stage with world-renowned keynote speakers including Dr. Forbes Riley, The Queen of Pitch.

“Hiring involves not only filling a position, but also multiplying organizational impact. The people you choose to hire shape your culture, your results, and your long-term competitive advantage,” Nash stated. She shared three common hiring headaches that plague organizations: inconsistent processes, lack of communication, and slow decision making. To help organizations resolve these hiring challenges, Nash shared her popular eBook “Stop Hiring Headaches”.

About Dr. Jennifer Nash

Dr. Jennifer Nash is a 14-time award-winning and bestselling author of Be Human, Lead Human, an international keynote speaker, and global leadership strategist. Known as the Leadership Performance Architect, she helps clients consistently achieve multimillion dollar results. She or her work have been featured in Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Inc., LinkedIN, Investor’s Business Daily, BBC Online, Deloitte, Leader to Leader, NYC Times Square Billboard, and other notable media outlets. Learn more at www.drjennifernash.com.

About Jennifer Nash Coaching & Consulting

Founded in 2018, Jennifer Nash Coaching & Consulting is a U.S.-based consultancy providing human capital advisory, leadership development, and communication-centered performance support to organizations worldwide. Learn more at www.drjennifernash.com.

Watch clips of Dr. Nash’s talk here: https://speaking.drjennifernash.com/

Download the Stop Hiring Headaches eBook here.

