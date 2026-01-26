UNC Nutrition Research Institute Opens Registration for 2026 NGx in Precision Nutrition and Exercise

NGx: Precision Nutrition in Physical Exercise Across the Lifespan UNC Nutrition Research Institute Logo

KANNAPOLIS, NC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is now open for NGx : Precision Nutrition for Exercise Across the Lifespan, a four-day short course hosted by the UNC Nutrition Research Institute in partnership with the UNC Nutrition and Obesity Research Center. The course will take place May 17–20, 2026, on the North Carolina Research Campus at Kannapolis City Hall.NGx offers an immersive educational experience designed for graduate students, health professionals, nutrition scientists, clinicians, and researchers interested in the intersection of nutrition, genetics, metabolism, and physical activity. The program emphasizes the translation of cutting-edge research into practical applications that support health, performance, and lifespan outcomes.“NGx brings together the latest advances in precision nutrition and exercise science,” said Isis Trujillo-Gonzalez, PhD, Assistant Professor of Nutrition at UNC Nutrition Research Institute and NGx Course Director. “Participants will gain skills and knowledge they can apply directly in research, clinical practice, and real-world settings.”Featured Speakers and Learning OpportunitiesThe 2026 course will include a keynote address by John Jakicic, PhD, Senior Investigator of Obesity, Physical Activity, and Chronic Diseases at the University of Kansas Medical Center, whose research focuses on physical activity dose, weight regulation, and chronic disease prevention.In addition to Dr. Jakicic, featured speakers include experts in genetics, metabolomics, exercise physiology, and clinical nutrition such as Brian Bennett, PhD (USDA Research Leader), Abbie Smith-Ryan, PhD (Professor of Exercise Physiology, UNC), Saroja Voruganti, PhD (Director of the NRI Clinical Research Core), and Stephen Hursting, PhD (Professor of Nutrition, UNC).Participants will engage in expert-led lectures, interactive workshops, and hands-on demonstrations that explore how genetic variation and lifestyle interact to influence nutritional needs and exercise responses across different populations.Who Should AttendThe NGx short course is intended for:• Graduate students and postdoctoral fellows• Faculty, researchers, and science professionals• Registered Dietitians and health practitioners• Industry scientists and clinicians seeking advanced training in precision nutrition and exercise scienceThe annual program limits attendance to 80 participants to ensure engagement and personalized interaction. Registered Dietitians may also earn Continuing Professional Education Units (CPEUs) with full course participation.Registration and Details• Dates: May 17–20, 2026• Location: North Carolina Research Campus at Kannapolis City Hall• Registration: Open now at uncnri.org/ngx • Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.For more information, including detailed agenda and speaker bios, visit uncnri.org/ngx.About UNC Nutrition Research InstituteThe UNC Nutrition Research Institute is a leader in precision nutrition research and education, advancing understanding of how genetic, metabolic, and environmental factors influence individual responses to diet. Through cutting-edge science, training programs, and community engagement, the NRI works to improve health outcomes and translate research into practice.

