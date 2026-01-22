New Jersey Schools Turn to the NuKase™ for Bell-to-Bell Compliance With Statewide Classroom Phone Ban

A Phone Going Into a NuKase

Following Governor Murphy’s signing of statewide classroom cellphone restrictions, districts seek compliant enforcement solutions

The NuKase provides an operational solution that removes enforcement from teachers and makes expectations clear for students.” — NJ School Administrator

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following Governor Phil Murphy signing legislation requiring New Jersey public schools to restrict student cellphone access during instructional time, districts across the state are moving quickly to prepare for compliance. Many schools are evaluating the NuKase™, a lockable phone management system already implemented nationwide, as a practical, school-ready solution to enforce phone-free classroom policies consistently and at scale.The legislation mandates that districts adopt and enforce clear cellphone policies designed to reduce classroom distractions, limit cyberbullying, and improve student focus. While many districts already maintained phone policies, state leaders cited inconsistent enforcement as a key reason for formalizing the requirement statewide.For school administrators, the challenge is execution.“Policy alone isn’t enough,” said a New Jersey school administrator. “The law requires consistent enforcement, and schools need a solution that works across every classroom without placing enforcement responsibility on teachers.”The NuKase functions as a student phone management solution by securing phones inside a durable, lockable phone case that remains with the student throughout the school day. Phones are unlocked by students at designated times and locations, eliminating classroom-level phone enforcement. The NuKase enables consistent, bell-to-bell enforcement of school phone policies by preventing access to devices throughout the instructional day while allowing students to retain possession of their phones.As districts plan for implementation, the NuKase stands out as a proven enforcement system already deployed in thousands of schools nationwide, with particularly strong results reported in large urban districts, including successful implementations across New York City public schools.NuGerm confirms that the NuKase is designed to be fully compliant with New Jersey State Law and aligns with similar state cellphone restriction laws across the country. The system supports bell-to-bell enforcement while addressing common concerns around safety, confiscation, and escalation.District leaders note that solutions like the NuKase allow schools to implement a phone-free classroom solution without relying on suspensions, confiscation, or daily confrontations. Once routines are established, administrators report predictable compliance and improved instructional continuity.With the law now signed and implementation timelines approaching, New Jersey districts are accelerating planning efforts ahead of the upcoming school year.School and district leaders can schedule a live NuKase demonstration and learn how the system supports compliant, school-wide enforcement at https://www.NuGerm.com/NuKase

