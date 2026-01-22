Fruitland angler pulls new state record rainbow out of Dworshak Reservoir

The day was Jan. 13. While many of Idaho’s anglers were breaking out the tape measure to check ice thicknesses and temperature gauges, one angler — in particular, at Dworshak Reservoir — had his tape measure out for a different reason.

Todd Phillips of Fruitland was taking advantage of some breaks in the cloudy weather and spent the later part of Jan. 13th running around the reservoir targeting rainbow trout. At one point, his rod tip bent violently towards the water, and after several minutes, Todd somehow managed to haul in a trout the size of a Chinook salmon.

Now, most anglers will agree, any time a rainbow trout takes two hands to hold up is worthy of a day’s highlight reel. But when your knees buckle and your spine turns into the Gateway Arch, you know you might have a record fish on your hands.