West Covina High School Earns Silver Distinction on 2025 AP School Honor Roll

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Covina Unified School District is proud to announce that West Covina High School has been awarded the Silver designation on the College Board’s 2025 AP School Honor Roll, a prestigious national recognition that highlights the school’s strong commitment to college and career readiness through Advanced Placement coursework.West Covina High School offers 26 Advanced Placement courses and is home to the distinguished AP Institute diploma program. The Silver designation reflects the school’s continued focus on expanding college access, strengthening academic rigor, and supporting students as they take on challenging coursework that prepares them for postsecondary success.For the Class of 2025, West Covina High School demonstrated outstanding achievement across the College Board’s three key performance metrics. The school earned Gold recognition for College Credit, which acknowledges the high percentage of students who scored 3 or higher on AP exams, and Gold recognition for College Optimization, which honors students who completed 5 or more AP exams during their high school experience. West Covina High School also earned Silver recognition for College Culture, celebrating broad participation in the AP program among graduating seniors.“This recognition is a powerful reflection of the dedication, expertise, and high expectations our educators bring to their work every day,” said Dr. Emy Flores , Superintendent of West Covina Unified School District. “West Covina High School continues to open doors for students by ensuring they are challenged, supported, and prepared for college and beyond. I am incredibly proud of our students and staff for this achievement.”WCUSD Board of Education President Joe Magallanes also praised the accomplishment and the collective effort behind it.“The Silver designation on the AP School Honor Roll speaks volumes about the culture of excellence at West Covina High School,” Magallanes said. “This achievement reflects a strong partnership between students, families, teachers, and school leaders who believe in providing meaningful academic opportunities that lead to real outcomes for our students.”The district extends its congratulations to West Covina High School Principal Dr. Charles Park, the dedicated faculty and staff, students, and the entire Bulldog community for this accomplishment. District leaders expressed confidence that West Covina High School is well-positioned to achieve the highest level of recognition, Triple Gold status, for the Class of 2026.West Covina Unified School District remains committed to providing equitable access to rigorous academic programs that empower all students to thrive and succeed.

