JNFuture to Bring Young NYC Professionals Together for 'Tu BiShvat in the City' Event

JNF-USA will host a Tu BiShvat event on January 29 in NYC

Young Jewish professionals ages 22–40 will gather Jan. 29 to celebrate the “Original Earth Day” and spotlight Jewish National Fund-USA’s impact in Israel.

This event will unite our community around the idea of making our world a better place” — Jamie Feinman

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young professionals ages 22-40 who share an affinity with the land and people of Israel will come together on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at JNFuture’s “Tu BiShvat in the City” event to be held on the Upper East Side, honoring the “Original Earth Day.”“I’m grateful to partner with Jewish National Fund-USA and JNFuture to co-host this Tu BiShvat event because it highlights the organization’s real environmental work in Israel – from land restoration to sustainability,” said event Co-chair, Olivia Cohen. “If you’re considering attending, this is a meaningful way to learn about how JNF-USA is helping to build Israel, connect with those who are doing this work, and ask questions.”The Jewish holiday of Tu BiShvat is often associated with tree planting and environmentalism. Since its founding in 1901, Jewish National Fund has planted over 260 million trees in Israel, leading the country to become one of just a handful to enter the 21st century with a net gain in trees.“This event will unite our community around the idea of making our world a better place,” added event Co-chair Jamie Feinman. “Most people don’t realize that Israel was one of the few countries in the world to enter the 21st century with a net gain in trees. What’s even more powerful to me is that we helped achieve this through Jewish National Fund-USA.”The event will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, and a signature cocktail. Updates will also be shared on Jewish National Fund-USA’s vision and efforts to attract 800,000 new residents to Israel’s North and South, powered by its philanthropic investments that are transforming these regions into the country’s most livable areas.JNFuture is Jewish National Fund-USA’s fastest-growing donor demographic among young Jewish professionals who support the land and people of Israel. JNFuture hosts regular events across the U.S. and offers travel and tours to Israel.To register for “Tu BiShvat in the City,” visit jnfusa.org/nyctbs , email Genevieve Rossi at grossi@jnf.org, or call 212-879-9300 x504.

