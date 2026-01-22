Former Utility Clerk for the Village of Ashley in Delaware County Indicted in Alleged Theft of Utility Payments

COLUMBUS – The Delaware County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against the former utility clerk for the Village of Ashley in the alleged theft of utility payments.

Allison McClain faces single felony counts of theft in office and telecommunications fraud and four felony counts of tampering with records.

Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation after the village identified discrepancies in utility deposits. SIU determined that McClain had stolen utility payments totaling more than $70,000 between August 2022 and May 2024.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office appointed an SIU attorney as special prosecutor in the case.

