Wellness Connection Rebrands to EMPWR to Reflect Growth and Mission to Empowerment

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wellness Connection Corp., a leading healthcare technology platform and integrated care service, today announced its rebrand to EMPWR, reflecting the company’s expanded capabilities and long-term focus on empowering care.EMPWR builds on Wellness Connection’s foundation in remote integrated care, uniting the company and its flagship product under one name, strengthening brand recognition and simplifying the customer experience. The rebrand introduces a refreshed visual identity and a new brand messaging centered on empowerment, clarity, and connection.“This rebrand isn’t just a new name, it’s a statement about who we’ve become, from connection to empowerment,” said Vivek Goel, CEO & Co-Founder of EMPWR. “We started as Wellness Connection, bringing people together around wellbeing. Today, our mission is broader: to empower everyone to thrive mentally and physically in an integrated way.”As part of the launch, EMPWR has unveiled phase one of a redesigned website at https://empwr.life , showcasing the company’s updated brand, product offerings, and vision for the future of connected care. Additional announcements and content will roll out in the coming weeks to support the launch.The transition to EMPWR is effective immediately. Existing customers and partners will continue to receive the same level of service and support throughout the brand transition. While the company will operate under the EMPWR brand, the corporate entity will remain Wellness Connection Corp.About EMPWREMPWR is a healthcare technology platform and Integrated Care as a Service (ICaaS) company that helps medical practices deliver remote care, monitor patients outside the clinic, and generate reimbursable revenue. It functions as a turnkey remote care ecosystem that combines technology, staffing, and services so clinics don’t have to build these programs themselves.For more information about EMPWR (by Wellness Connection) and its rebranding journey, visit https://empwr.life/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.