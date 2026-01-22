DHS Highlights More Worst of Worst Including Multiple Murderers, Sexual Predators, and Gang Members Arrested in Minnesota Yesterday

Check out more of the worst of the worst we arrested in Minnesota at wow.dhs.gov/Minnesota

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested in Minnesota yesterday during Operation Metro Surge, including criminals convicted of murder, sexual predators, and gang members.

“Just yesterday, DHS law enforcement arrested murderers, sexual predators, and gang members in Minnesota,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our law enforcement officers are risking their lives to arrest these thugs — some RELEASED from Minnesota jails — and are saving countless American lives by getting these criminals out of our country. 70% of all ICE arrests nationwide are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Check out more of the worst of the worst we arrested in Minnesota at wow.dhs.gov/Minnesota.”

Criminal illegal aliens arrested during Operation Metro Surge yesterday include:

Kou Lo Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of murder.

Youa Lee, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted for second-degree murder.

Fong Khang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos and previously affiliated with the 617 gang, convicted of burglary, receiving stolen property, and giving false information to police.

Pedro Lagunas-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of multiple counts of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Douangpraseuth Manivong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for criminal sexual conduct and driving while intoxicated.

Darwin Noe Rodriguez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted for criminal sexual conduct.

Bounpama Vilailath, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of first-degree assault.

Mauricio Ernesto Baires, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of multiple driving under the influence charges and assault.

Tung Huynh, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam convicted for assault, criminal damage to property, domestic assault, and driving while intoxicated.

Fadi Alremawi, a criminal illegal alien from Jordan convicted for driving while intoxicated and domestic assault.

