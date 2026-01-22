Alliance Orthopedics Expands Fair Lawn Clinic, Integrating Advanced Orthopedic Care and Performance Training

Alliance Orthopedics announces the expansion of its Fair Lawn clinic, offering advanced imaging, cutting-edge treatments, and integrated orthopedic care.

We are excited to expand our presence in Bergen County as we continue our mission to impact more lives through exceptional patient care.” — Bryant Acquaro, Chief Operating Officer of Alliance Orthopedics

FAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Orthopedics is proud to announce the expansion of their state-of-the-art clinic in Fair Lawn, delivering a comprehensive and modernized care experience in the same trusted location.The renovated space now offers a complete orthopedic ecosystem under one roof, allowing patients to access everything they need, from preventative care and diagnostics, to treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery, without ever leaving the facility.The newly improved clinic spans more than 6,500 square feet and was thoughtfully designed to prioritize both patient comfort and clinical excellence, featuring advanced diagnostic capabilities such as on-site X-ray, MRI review, and comprehensive imaging services.Patients also have access to innovative treatment technologies such as the DRX9000 spinal decompression system, OxeFit smart strength training, and Shockwave therapy.Patients now benefit from a full spectrum of services delivered by an elite team of providers, including: Dr. Gino Chiappetta (Orthopedic Spine Surgery) Dr. Maybelle Maningat (Foot and Ankle Surgery) Dr. Roman Ashmyan (Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery)- Dr. Ferdinand Iannaccone (Pain Management)And an expanded conservative care team:- Dr. Anthony Beyjoun, PT, DPT, Physical Therapist and Clinical Director- Sabrina Pascarella, MOT, OTR/L, Occupational Therapist- Dr. Sandro Carboni, DC, ChiropractorThis integrated team approach ensures patients receive personalized, connected care, minimizing the need to travel between providers and maximizing outcomes at every stage of healing.Located within the same building, Alliance Performance, Alliance’s fitness center and training facility, serves as a premier destination for athletic training and recovery. The performance center offers individualized programs for athletes starting as young as age 8.Alliance Performance is led by renowned performance coach Joe Taggart, whose expertise has earned him recognition as a trusted figure in athlete development. With a focus on strength, speed, injury prevention, and recovery, Alliance Performance bridges the gap between rehabilitation and high-level performance, supporting youth, collegiate, and professional athletes in reaching their full potential.“We are excited to expand our presence in Bergen County as we continue our mission to impact more lives through exceptional patient care,” said Bryant Acquaro, Chief Operating Officer of Alliance Orthopedics. “Our partnership with Alliance Performance and Parisi Speed School empowers us to deliver top-tier performance optimization across the full spectrum of wellness and athletic development.”This expansion reflects Alliance’s commitment to investing in the Fair Lawn community and improving access to world-class musculoskeletal care, delivered with modern technology and a human touch.

