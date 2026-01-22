Money in Your Pockets: Governor Hochul Highlights Proposals to Bring Down Costs of Vehicle Insurance Rates and Tackle Fraudulent Claims

Tightening the Serious Injury Threshold

New York’s no-fault insurance law allows for individuals injured in an auto accident to make claims for compensation that stretches beyond reimbursement for the medical expenses or lost wages associated with an injury. This additional compensation is intended to offer support for the pain and suffering of victims with serious injuries. New York’s legal definition of serious injury is vague, applied inconsistently, and can include temporary injuries that only sideline an individual for a short time following an accident rather than the more significant injuries that would merit further payouts. Without a fair and firm definition of serious injuries, individuals without significant harms may try to game the system to win astronomically high “jackpot” awards from courts associated with these harms — raising rates for everyone else.

Governor Hochul will reform the serious injury threshold by proposing objective and fair medical standards for what actually qualifies as a serious injury. This reform will create clear and objective criteria for what constitutes a serious injury, avoid unnecessary and expensive litigation, and help stop individuals from exploiting the system to win payouts that are not aligned with the severity of their injuries and push everyone else’s rates up.

Reforming Joint and Several Liability

In New York, in cases with more than one defendant, each defendant can be held responsible for the entire amount of non-economic damages, regardless of their allocation of fault, if the other defendants fail to pay.

New York would join 28 other states in adopting a rule that would change this standard for defendants who are less than 50 percent at fault, so that these defendants are held responsible only for the damage they caused. This will allow insurance companies to price premiums lower, since they will only have to account for damages caused by the people they are insuring.

Ensuring Consumers, Not Insurance Companies, Benefit From Savings

Since the 1970s, DFS has maintained the Excess Profit Law as a critical consumer protection against auto insurers making excess profits on the backs of consumers. This law acts as a “circuit breaker” by requiring auto insurers to return any profit exceeding a certain threshold directly to policyholders. While carriers have recently operated at a net loss, reforms to the auto insurance law as proposed above would be expected to generate significant operational savings for the industry. If these reforms are enacted, Governor Hochul will direct DFS to re-examine the Excess Profit Law and in particular the current threshold trigger, ensuring consumers are prioritized.

Increasing Transparency For Policyholders in the Auto Insurance Market

Too often, auto insurance rates for policyholders rise without explanation, or relation to any identifiable change in context. In a time of high rates, New Yorkers deserve to understand when and why their insurance premiums go up. The Governor will increase transparency by requiring insurers to notify policyholders about rate changes and explain why the changes are happening.

Improving Incentives To Drive Safely

While guarding against bad actors gaming the system, insurance companies should also seek opportunities to reward drivers who play by the rules and keep themselves and others safe. Governor Hochul is seeking to reduce insurance costs by enlisting drivers as partners in her efforts to make our roads safer, leveraging technology to reduce insurance rates. The Governor will require insurance companies to offer discounts on insurance rates when drivers voluntarily opt into programs that have been shown to reduce unsafe driving and fraud.

New York State Office for the Aging Acting Director Greg Olsen said, “Older adults are among the safest drivers. Statistically they are involved in the fewest crashes compared to other age groups, but many also struggle with high premiums. Car ownership and insurance protections are especially vital for many older adults to remain independent. I applaud the Governor for remedying the many cost drivers that can put this independence at risk as part of the Governor’s bold affordability agenda.”

New York State Department of Financial Services Acting Superintendent Kaitlin Asrow said, “Governor Hochul has proposed a strong and comprehensive plan to make auto insurance more affordable while maintaining a stable and competitive insurance market. DFS is proud to work with agencies across the state government to implement the Governor’s proposals and deliver meaningful savings to New Yorkers.”

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, “As the District Attorney for Queens County, I have seen firsthand the prevalence of staged auto crimes. My office dutifully investigates and prosecutes scammers who orchestrate dangerous accidents for the sole purpose of extracting money from innocent drivers. Strengthening safeguards against fraud is equally important to ensure public safety and to prevent hidden costs from being passed on to every law-abiding motorist through higher insurance rates. Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposals will provide law enforcement and regulators with additional tools to stop the abuse and protect drivers while lowering costs. I thank the Governor for her leadership.”

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin said, “New Yorkers deserve affordable auto insurance and they deserve clear answers when their premiums go up. I thank the Governor for her proposals that will help crack down on fraud and abuse while increasing transparency so consumers understand what they’re paying and why. Our City Council is committed to supporting these actions that will increase transparency and make sure the system works for New Yorkers, not bad actors.”

