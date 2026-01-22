As Olive Oil Prices Soar 40% Nationwide, Campbell's The Olive Bar Proves Premium Doesn't Mean Prohibitive

The Olive Bar Inside The Olive Bar Organic, Cold-Pressed, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Mike Van Sant, Owner - The Olive Bar Our Bar of Cold-Pressed Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While American consumers face sticker shock at grocery store olive oil shelves—with prices surging more than 40% in the past two years due to climate-driven production shortfalls in Spain and Italy—one California specialty retailer is proving that premium quality doesn't require premium pricing. The Olive Bar, an award-winning olive oil purveyor in Campbell, California, continues to offer organic, cold-pressed extra virgin olive oils starting at just $13.99, even as the U.S. olive oil market reaches $3.13 billion and major brands exploit price increases.

The global olive oil industry experienced unprecedented volatility in 2024-2025, with wholesale prices peaking at $8,923 per metric ton in September 2024 before declining to $5,448 per metric ton by January 2025. Despite this market turbulence, The Olive Bar has maintained accessible pricing through direct relationships with small global producers and elimination of costly middlemen.

"While big brands are using climate challenges as an excuse to raise prices, we're working harder to maintain our direct relationships with small producers who share our commitment to quality over profit margins," said Mike Van Sant, owner of The Olive Bar. "Our customers shouldn't have to choose between their health and their budget. When you eliminate the middlemen and bottle everything yourself, you can offer organic, rigorously tested extra virgin olive oil at prices that respect both the producer and the consumer."

Van Sant, who has used quality olive oil in his cooking for his entire life, is the owner of The Olive Bar, which has been in business since 2007, with a mission to provide authentic, rigorously tested products while educating consumers on identifying true quality. The business sources directly from top-producing regions, including France, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Spain, and California, personally bottling all products to maintain quality control and cost efficiency.

Quality Without Compromise

Despite accessible pricing, The Olive Bar maintains uncompromising quality standards. All oils undergo rigorous testing by Paul Vossen, a leader in the U.S. olive oil industry, for acidity levels, pesticides, and defects. Products meet both U.S. and European Olive Oil Council standards, with every bottle featuring harvest dates and detailed flavor profiles—transparency often omitted by mass-market brands.

The Olive Bar's featured product, Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil, exemplifies this commitment to accessible excellence. Starting at $13.99, this robust, early harvest oil boasts the highest polyphenol count in The Olive Bar's catalog, delivering maximum antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties at a fraction of the cost of comparable specialty oils.

"The market is unstable, but our relationships are rock-solid," Van Sant explained. "I personally vet every producer, and we bottle everything ourselves to maintain quality control and keep costs down. When you buy from The Olive Bar, you're supporting small olive farms around the world while getting the same oil that wins international awards—without the luxury markup."

Nationwide Access to Premium Quality

While The Olive Bar's flagship tasting room in downtown Campbell offers free sampling experiences, the complete catalog is now available for nationwide shipping through theolivebar.com. The online store features the full range of certified organic, cold-pressed extra virgin olive oils priced from $13.99 to $46.99, with most options under $25.

All products are 100% organic, cold-pressed to preserve nutritional value, and feature high polyphenol counts for maximum health benefits. The Olive Bar also offers exclusive access to limited-production oils, including the award-winning Frantoio Leccino Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Calaveras County, California, where only 150 gallons are produced annually from 250 heritage trees.

Transparency in Turbulent Times

As consumers navigate economic uncertainty and rising food costs, The Olive Bar's direct-sourcing model provides price stability and quality assurance. By maintaining close relationships with small producers and handling bottling in-house, the business insulates customers from the extreme market volatility that has characterized the olive oil industry in recent years.

"I've used quality olive oil in my cooking for my entire life, so I know what exceptional oil should cost—and what it shouldn't," Van Sant said. "The Olive Bar exists because I believe everyone deserves access to authentic EVOO without paying inflated prices driven by corporate greed rather than actual production costs. Every bottle we sell is tested by Paul Vossen and meets both U.S. and European Olive Oil Council standards, because quality is never negotiable, no matter the price point."

For Bay Area customers, The Olive Bar's tasting room at 232 E. Campbell Ave in downtown Campbell offers free tastings and personalized guidance from Van Sant and his knowledgeable staff. The vibrant downtown location provides an educational shopping experience where customers can sample products before purchasing.

About The Olive Bar

The Olive Bar is an award-winning specialty retailer of premium olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars, established in 2007 in Campbell, California. Founded by owner Mike Van Sant, the business is dedicated to providing authentic, rigorously tested products while educating consumers on identifying quality in a marketplace plagued by counterfeit goods. The Olive Bar sources directly from top global producers, offering certified organic, cold-pressed extra virgin olive oils and traditionally aged balsamic vinegars (18-50 years) from Modena, Italy. All products undergo stringent testing by industry expert Paul Vossen and meet both U.S. and European Olive Oil Council standards. The Olive Bar operates a tasting room in downtown Campbell and ships nationwide through theolivebar.com.

