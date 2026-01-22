Extreme Cold Is Coming, How Homeowners Can Prevent Frozen Pipes and Heating Failures

With single digit temperatures and snow expected, homeowners can take simple steps now to avoid frozen pipes, heating failures, and costly damage.

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With temperatures expected to drop into the single digits Friday night and remain cold for several days, homeowners are being encouraged to take simple but important steps to protect their heating systems and plumbing. Extended cold weather, especially when paired with snow and icy conditions, is one of the most common causes of no heat emergencies and frozen pipes across New England.

According to local plumbing and heating professionals at Green Energy Mechanical, many winter emergencies can be avoided with basic preparation done before temperatures reach dangerous levels.

One of the first things homeowners should check is their air filter. A dirty or clogged filter restricts airflow, forcing heating systems to work harder and increasing the risk of shutdown during extreme cold. Replacing the filter before the cold sets in helps maintain proper airflow and system efficiency.

Thermostat settings also play a critical role. During extended cold spells, indoor temperatures should be kept at or above 65 degrees, even overnight or in unused rooms. Lowering temperatures too much can allow pipes to freeze and places unnecessary strain on heating equipment when it tries to recover.

Keeping interior doors open is another simple step that allows warm air to circulate throughout the home, especially to rooms along exterior walls. Cabinets under sinks should also be opened so heat can reach plumbing located in vulnerable areas.

Outdoor water sources should be addressed before temperatures fall. Any outdoor spigots or hoses should be shut off and drained to prevent freezing. Homeowners with interior shutoff valves for outdoor faucets should close them and open the exterior faucet to relieve pressure.

For homes with a history of frozen pipes, allowing faucets to drip slightly can help prevent freezing by keeping water moving through the pipes. This is especially important overnight and during the coldest part of the day.

Snow and ice can also impact heating systems. Outdoor equipment, exhaust pipes, and intake vents should be kept clear of snow buildup to ensure proper operation and safe venting. Blocked vents can cause systems to shut down or operate unsafely.

Homeowners should also pay attention to warning signs from their heating systems, including unusual noises, uneven heating, or frequent cycling. If they detect anything unusual, contact a local heating contractor before the cold snap begins. Addressing these issues early can prevent a breakdown when conditions are at their worst.

For those traveling or planning to be away, thermostats should remain set no lower than 60 degrees, and someone should be asked to check the home periodically during prolonged cold weather.

“When temperatures stay extremely low for several days, small problems can escalate quickly,” said Jonathan Neves of Green Energy Mechanical. “Taking a few preventative steps now can help homeowners avoid no heat situations, frozen pipes, and costly repairs when conditions outside make emergencies harder to address.”

As extreme cold and snow approach, homeowners are encouraged to prepare early rather than wait until a problem occurs. A little attention now can make a significant difference in keeping homes warm, safe, and protected throughout the storm.

