Swiss Mobility Company Viiala Announces Partnership with Spoke Safety

EYSINS, SWITZERLAND, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viiala, (https://www.viiala.com), a company focused on creating the next generation of urban vehicles that redefine the riding experience, today announces an integration partnership with Spoke Safety to bring a new level of safety and awareness for riders and drivers.

Through Spoke Safety’s platform, Viiala riders will experience something never before possible in cycling: bikes and cars now connected digitally, offering mutual visibility, even when hidden from view. This breakthrough addresses a leading cause of crashes by helping to anticipate risks and trigger responses from both drivers and riders. With Spoke technology, Viiala bikes can be detected by equipped vehicles around blind corners, behind large vehicles or parked cars, approaching intersections obscured by buildings, and in dense urban traffic where sightlines constantly break, among other scenarios.

Founded by Tomi Viiala and François-Henri Bennahmias - experts in design, mobility, and technology and with deep experience in electric vehicles and premium product landscapes - Viiala AG was established as a next-generation provider of urban vehicles, offering models designed to replace cars for up to 80% of daily use with high-speed, digitally connected and beautifully designed e-Bikes that enhance both physical health and environmental sustainability.

“Our partnership with Spoke Safety demonstrates Viiala’s vision for rider safety and creating products that truly provide riders with the tools and features they need to stay as safe as possible, enjoy the ride, and ideally come to depend on the bike as their primary means of transportation,” said Tomi Viiala, CEO and co-founder, Viiala AG. “The Spoke Safety platform is truly impressive, and we are honored to be among the first to integrate it into our e-Bike models and to connect it to our planned safety system. We know that this enhanced layer of safety will stand out for customers and is also an important element for the future as cities, cars and devices continue to become more interconnected. Through the technology, we will offer a bike that not only moves through the world beautifully, but interacts with it intelligently as well.”

Spoke Safety was founded in 2020 from a passion for safety and a belief that technology can bridge the gap between awareness and action, and partners include Qualcomm and The Audi-Volkswagen Group. At the core of Spoke’s ecosystem is VRU2X™, a platform that links cyclists, drivers, and infrastructure in real-time with cellular connectivity, enabling direct, efficient communication on the road.

“Viiala represents everything Spoke stands for: innovation, changing the paradigm, safety, connectivity and ingenuity," said Jarrett Wendt, CEO of Spoke Safety. “As Viiala introduces the world’s first hyper e-Bike, Spoke’s technology ensures that each Viiala rider is seen by cars and infrastructure ushering in a new era in rider and driver awareness and safety.”

Spoke technology will be available on Viiala’s inaugural models coming in 2028. Viiala bikes are engineered with 95% of components sourced from Europe and the USA, assembled in Europe, and designed for riders who expect more from mobility.

“By uniting Viiala’s commitment to absolute performance and trust with Spoke’s real-time communication platform, this exciting partnership introduces a new category of connected premium cycling. Engineering, aesthetics, and awareness converge to define the modern ride,” added Viiala.

About Viiala

Unveiled in 2025 as part of the Honourable Merchants Group and launching its inaugural bikes in 2028, Viialaʼs first model enters a new, untapped technological and innovation-led market in the segment. More than an e-Bike, it is a statement of possibility — where engineering, aesthetics, and purpose converge to create the ultimate riding experience for the cities of today and the roads of tomorrow.

Learn more at https://viiala.com.

About Spoke Safety

Spoke Safety develops and deploys VRU2X™ technologies that enhance safety for cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists. Through global partnerships and innovative applications, Spoke Safety works to reduce collisions and build safer, more connected transportation networks. Learn more at https://spokesafety.com.

