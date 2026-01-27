World’s Greatest TV Series Highlights Redstone Foods as a Leader in Candy, Snack, and Soda Distribution

Redstone has been America's Favorite Candy Distributor for 60 years.

CARLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redstone Foods has been featured on the acclaimed television series World’s Greatest, with the full episode now available to watch on the Redstone Foods YouTube channel The episode spotlights Redstone Foods’ six decades of leadership in B2B confectionery and specialty foods distribution, showcasing the company’s family-owned roots, expansive product portfolio, and customer-first approach. Viewers are taken inside Redstone’s operations, from its centrally located Texas distribution center to the experienced teams that power fast fulfillment, high fill rates, and dependable nationwide service.World’s Greatest highlights companies that set the bar in their industries through innovation, quality, and impact. Redstone Foods is featured for its role as a trusted partner to independent retailers, regional chains, national specialty stores, and international customers, offering thousands of candy, snack, and craft soda items sourced from hundreds of suppliers and supported by personalized service and logistical expertise to make shipping wholesale candy and snacks the fun experience it’s supposed to be.“Having our story told on World’s Greatest is a proud moment for our entire team,” said a Redstone Foods spokesperson. “The episode captures what matters most to us: our people, our partners, and our commitment to making distribution easy, reliable, and enjoyable for our customers.”The episode is available now and gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the passion, precision, and experience that have made Redstone Foods one of America’s favorite candy and snack distributors.Watch the episode on the Redstone Foods YouTube channel and learn more about the company at redstonefoods.com About Redstone FoodsFounded in 1966, Redstone Foods is a second- and third-generation, family-owned distributor specializing in candy, chocolate, gourmet snacks, and craft sodas. With a focus on trust, quality, and customer experience, Redstone Foods serves retailers across the United States and internationally, delivering a sweet experience with every order.

Redstone seen on World's Greatest

