Illinois Schools Report Reduction in Cyberbullying Following Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone Ban with the NuKase

BROOKSIDE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brookside Middle School is reporting a noticeable reduction in cyberbullying-related incidents during the 2025–2026 school year following the implementation of the NuKase™ phone management system to enforce a bell-to-bell cell phone ban.School leadership introduced the NuKase at the beginning of the school year in response to growing concerns about student cellphone use contributing to online harassment, social media conflicts, and peer disputes that frequently disrupted the school day. In an effort to reduce cyberbullying in schools , administrators selected the NuKase as a lockable phone case that would limit in-school phone access while maintaining student possession of devices.“Many student conflicts we addressed began online and escalated during the school day,” said a Brookside Middle School administrator. “After implementing the NuKase, we saw fewer cyberbullying reports, fewer social media-related conflicts, and a noticeable improvement in how students interacted with one another in person.”The NuKase functions as a student phone management solution by securing phones in a durable, lockable case that remains with students throughout the day. Phones are unlocked by students at designated times and locations, removing continuous access to messaging and social media during instructional hours.By mid-semester, administrators reported a decline in referrals tied to online harassment and a reduction in counseling time spent addressing digital conflicts. Teachers also observed improved classroom climate, with fewer interruptions caused by phone-related peer issues and increased student engagement during lessons.School leaders noted that limiting phone access during the school day reduced opportunities for impulsive online behavior and allowed staff to address concerns more proactively. “The structure helped students reset expectations,” the administrator added. “We’re seeing more face-to-face interaction and fewer issues spilling into the classroom.”Following the success of the first semester, Brookside Middle School plans to continue using NuKase as part of its broader effort to support student well-being, reduce cyberbullying, and maintain a focused learning environment.For more information about NuKase and to see the difference it can make at your school, visit www.NuGerm.com/NuKase

